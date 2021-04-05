The News Of Tomorrow, Today

How To Turn All Your Leftover Easter Sweets Into A Functional Chocolate Knife

Is “leftover Easter chocolate” an oxymoron? Does such a thing even exist? If, for some bizarre reason, you get tired of consuming chocolate bunnies this April, don’t throw all that chocolate away. As YouTube user Knifemaker demonstrates, you could actually turn all those sugary treats into a functional kitchen knife.

Let’s just make sure we define functional here. This particular handcrafted blade, made from Japanese hard lollies with a glossy chocolate coating, can slice through a zucchini, but not as effortlessly as a stainless steel blade can.

But as delicious as a chocolate knife may appear, you’ll still want to resist the urge to lick it, or your Easter might be spent in the emergency room.

This article was originally published in 2018.

