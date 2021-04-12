Google Will Shut Down the Google Shopping App for iOS and Android in a Few Weeks

If you liked shopping with the Google Shopping app on iOS or Android, you better switch over to the web version. Google is reportedly shutting down its Shopping app in a few weeks.

Hints that the axe was coming were spotted by XDA Developers on Thursday via the code in the latest version of Google’s Shopping app, which allows users to shop across thousands of stores and buy stuff using their Google accounts. The news was later confirmed by 9to5Google, which stated that the apps are going dark but will continue to work until June. Nonetheless, this does not mean that Google Shopping is going away. The web version and the Shopping tab in Google Search will still be kicking.

“Within the next few weeks, we’ll no longer be supporting the Shopping app,” a Google spokesperson told 9to5Google. “All of the functionality the app offered users is available on the Shopping tab. We’ll continue building features within the Shopping tab and other Google surfaces, including the Google app, that make it easy for people to discover and shop for the products they love.”

The outlet reported that some users who upgraded to version 59 of the Google Shopping app were getting a message informing them that the app was unavailable in recent days.

“The app is unavailable right now, but you can continue shopping on shopping.google.com,” the message reads.

Given that the web version is almost identical to the app, there’s not that much to mourn here, which is pretty surprising considering that it’s Google. I still let out sighs of disappointment over Google Hangouts’ demise, and remain confused over which Google product is the suitable alternative. (There is a guide, though).

Bummed by the Google Shopping app news? Fear not. It’ll surely be remembered over at Killed by Google, which so far has a log of 227 apps, services, and hardware the big tech giant has decided to pull the plug on.