Google Pixel 5a: All The Leaks And Rumours So Far [Updated]

For the past two years Google has released god-tier phones that literally redefined the mid-range market. With the Google Pixel 5a set to continue that tradition in 2021, we’re excited. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

In April there were reports that the Pixel 5a had been cancelled due to global chip shortages.

Google came out and refuted these claims… but it’s still not good news for Australian fans. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the Pixel 5a will actually be released here.

“Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced,” Google said in a statement to Gizmodo.

You can read more here.

Google Pixel 5a Specs and features

There aren’t a lot of spec details out yet, but there is at least a bit of spec…ulation. I’m so sorry.

On the processor side of things, we’re hoping to see an upgrade from the Snapdragon 730G in the Pixel 4a to the 750G for this next generation.

There is also talk that we are likely to see 6GN RAM and 128GB storage again, as well as a 60Hz refresh rate.

As for the camera, we’re expecting similar to the 4a 5G and the Pixel 5, which had a 12.2MP primary lens and a 16MP ultra-wide.

But while we wait for more spec leaks, here’s what we had last year in the Pixel 4a:

Display: 5.81-inch OLED 1080×2340 display with 60Hz refresh rate

5.81-inch OLED 1080×2340 display with 60Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 730

Snapdragon 730 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Rear Camera: 12.2MP

12.2MP Front Camera: 8MP

8MP Battery: 3,140mAh with 18W fast charging

3,140mAh with 18W fast charging LTE: 4G

4G Colours: Just Black

Design

Voice and @onleaks had the first Pixel 5a renders out last month and they look very similar to the Google Pixel 4a 5G. This includes the same 6.2-inch OLED FHD+ display, rear fingerprint sensor, dual camera array, headphone jack and hole-punch selfie cam.

The site said its dimensions will be 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm.

Will there be a 5a XL?

Don’t hold your breath. While anything is possible, there was no Pixel 4a XL in 2020.

What about a 5G version?

Most likely yes. In 2020 Google released 4a and 4a 5G models and my guess is that it will probably simplify things this year.

My prediction is that there will only be a 5G version of the Pixel 5a.

Google Pixel 5a Australian price and release date

We don’t know what the pricing will be yet, but it’s going to be interesting.

We say that because the Google Pixel 4a debuted at $599, which was $50 cheaper than the original Pixel 3a. Both Google and Apple had a tendency to lower some prices during 2020, but we don’t know if this trend will continue — particularly with 5G thrown into the mix.

It’s unclear exactly when we’ll see the Google Pixel 5a make its debut. The first of the series, the 3a, appeared at Google I/O — the company’s annual developer’s conference. This was in May 2019.

While we expected the same to happen with the Pixel 4a, COVID-19 threw a spanner in the works. As a result, we didn’t see the 4a until August, 2020.

So we really don’t know what Google will do this time around, so stay tuned.

We’ll also keep updating this article as more leaks, rumours and cold hard facts come to light