Google Has Cancelled the Pixel 5a, Multiple Reports Claim

It seems another gadget has fallen victim to the global chip crunch: A number of new reports claim that Google has decided to cancel the release of the Pixel 5a.

Earlier this week Google announced that its annual developers’ conference, Google I/O, would take place starting on May 19, which immediately caused people to start speculating if that meant Google would release a new mid-range Pixel sometime this spring. In 2019, Google announced the Pixel 3a in May at Google I/O, and while the pandemic caused Google to cancel Google I/O 2020, the Pixel 4a was eventually released later, in early August 2020.

Bad news. “Barbet” (Pixel 5A) has been canceled. ???? I’m told it’s due to the chip shortage, and as of this morning, it’s not moving forward. Pixel 4A and 4A 5G will continue to be sold throughout 2021. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 9, 2021

But now, according to a tweet from noted leaker Jon Prosser and multiple sources who spoke to Android Central, it seems the ongoing global shortage of chips and processors has caused Google to cancel the Pixel 5a’s release entirely.

Silicon used to make things like automotive chips, game consoles, GPUs, and other processors has been in short supply since late last year. This has recently become a major hindrance for some of the world’s biggest smartphone makers including Xiaomi and Samsung, with Samsung saying the lack of mobile processors may force the company to forgo making a new Galaxy Note phone for 2021.

Assuming the reports are true, Google being forced to cancel the Pixel 5a will be a big blow to budget-conscious phone buyers as the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a were easily some of the best budget/mid-range phones released in recent memory, combining excellent image quality with good battery life and a simple design. But if there really aren’t enough chips to go around, Google may have been forced into making a difficult decision.

While Google traditionally does not comment on rumours and reports of this nature, we’ve reached out to Google to ask for an official comment on the matter, and we will update the story if we hear back.