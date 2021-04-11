The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Google Has Cancelled the Pixel 5a, Multiple Reports Claim

Sam Rutherford

Sam Rutherford

Published 19 mins ago: April 12, 2021 at 8:12 am -
Filed to:android
draftpixel 5agooglegoogle cameragoogle pixeljon prossermobile phonespixelpixel 3pixel 4samsungsmartphonestechnology internetxiaomi
Google Has Cancelled the Pixel 5a, Multiple Reports Claim
Photo: Sam Rutherford
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

It seems another gadget has fallen victim to the global chip crunch: A number of new reports claim that Google has decided to cancel the release of the Pixel 5a.

Earlier this week Google announced that its annual developers’ conference, Google I/O, would take place starting on May 19, which immediately caused people to start speculating if that meant Google would release a new mid-range Pixel sometime this spring. In 2019, Google announced the Pixel 3a in May at Google I/O, and while the pandemic caused Google to cancel Google I/O 2020, the Pixel 4a was eventually released later, in early August 2020.

But now, according to a tweet from noted leaker Jon Prosser and multiple sources who spoke to Android Central, it seems the ongoing global shortage of chips and processors has caused Google to cancel the Pixel 5a’s release entirely.

Silicon used to make things like automotive chips, game consoles, GPUs, and other processors has been in short supply since late last year. This has recently become a major hindrance for some of the world’s biggest smartphone makers including Xiaomi and Samsung, with Samsung saying the lack of mobile processors may force the company to forgo making a new Galaxy Note phone for 2021.

Google Pixel 4a Review: Perfect Smartphone Simplicity

Google Pixel 4a Review: Perfect Smartphone Simplicity

As smartphones continue to get more sophisticated and more expensive, there’s a question that becomes increasingly relevant: How much phone do you actually need? Features like a built-in stylus, a foldable screen, and wireless charging are certainly nice to have, especially when they’re built into the same device you use...

Read more

Assuming the reports are true, Google being forced to cancel the Pixel 5a will be a big blow to budget-conscious phone buyers as the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a were easily some of the best budget/mid-range phones released in recent memory, combining excellent image quality with good battery life and a simple design. But if there really aren’t enough chips to go around, Google may have been forced into making a difficult decision.

While Google traditionally does not comment on rumours and reports of this nature, we’ve reached out to Google to ask for an official comment on the matter, and we will update the story if we hear back.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Sam Rutherford

Sam Rutherford

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.