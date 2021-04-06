This Genesis Ad Used Over 3000 Drones to Break a World Record

Hyundai’s luxury car brand Genesis pulled out all the stops for its launch in China. The motor company enlisted the help of more than 3000 flying drones to recreate its logo over the city of Shanghai on March 29.

The marketing move announced the arrival of Genesis cars in China and broke a world record while doing it.

Genesis’ drone ad

The drone show was titled ‘The Genesis of Genesis’ and aimed to showcase the company’s “unique brand concept and design philosophy”.

Genesis sent the drones through an acrobatic performance. They formed the image of a hand, a double helix and an unmissable full-size Genesis emblem.

The drone formations even included recreations of Genesis’ car models, such as the G80 and Gv80.

You can watch a video of the full performance below:

Breaking world records

The Guinness world record for ‘the most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) airborne simultaneously’ has quickly climbed to huge numbers.

The previous holder of this world record was Shenzen Damoda Intelligent Control Technology Co. Ltd, who put on a display of 3051 drones in Guangdong China on September 20, 2020.

The drone numbers for the Genesis light show sit at 3281 according to the press release. This makes the Genesis drone show the new Guinness world record holder as of March 29, 2021.

Drone shows are a pretty common occurrence these days. In the past, the world record was held by Intel, who created the drone light show for the 2018 Winter Olympics. Drones were also famously used to create an American flag during Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance.

There was even a proposal to replace Sydney’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks with drones during the Australian bushfires in 2019.

Personally, I was impressed by the handful of drones used in the light show at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. So I imagine 3000 drones would be a sight to behold, even if it is just for a car advertisement.