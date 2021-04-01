Garmin Watches Are up to $400 off Today

If you’ve always dreamt of owning a Garmin smartwatch, but the price tag has kept it just out of reach, then it’s officially your lucky day. Garmin is currently having a huge sale where you can save up to $400 on select smartwatches, including the Vivoactive 3, Fenix 6S Pro and Fenix 6S Sapphire. Yes, this means it’s officially time to join the smartwatch club.

Garmin smartwatches are known among fitness lovers for being able to track things like your heart rate, your performance during activities like running and cycling, listening to your favourite streaming services, being able to make contactless payments and more, these smartwatches are fast becoming a must-have.

The Vivoactive 3, Fenix 6S Pro and Fenix 6S Sapphire, which are in today’s sale, come in a range of different colours like black, rose gold and carbon grey, so you can pick a style that suits you.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the beat Garmin smartwatches from today’s sale so you can find the fitness tracker of your dreams.

Additional reporting by Lucy Cocoran.

READ MORE Five Things You Need To Know About Fitness Trackers

This premium watch has been specifically designed for running and triathlons. Giving you sophisticated insights and data, the gadget can evaluate your training status to determine if you’re under-training or overtraining while offering additional performance features.

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar Watch, usually $1,499, now $1,098 (Save $401)

The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar Watch in black/slate grey is a smaller-sized solar-powered multi-sport GPS watch with pace guidance, wrist-based heart rate, Pulse Ox, routable maps, music and more. It also comes in light gold with the same discount, see here.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro, usually $1,249, now $848 (Save $401)

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is the ultimate Garmin smartwatch in terms of outdoor performance in a larger-sized GPS smartwatch. It’s great for those who like to go trail running, hiking and trail riding as it can track your fitness levels, play music and map your activity.

Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire, usually $1,299, now $898.85 (Save $400.15)

Similar to the above, the Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire is a great performance smartwatch for fitness lovers thanks to its GSP tracking/mapping, as well as its ability to play music and track your fitness levels. It also comes in rose gold/grey, also on sale, see here.

Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire, usually $1,399, now $998 (Save $401)

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is perfect if you’re a fan of trail running, hiking and trail riding as it can track your fitness levels, play music and map your activity.

Garmin Vivoactive 3, usually $499, now $248 (Save $251)

If you need a simple, affordable smartwatch that can keep up with you while you workout and run errands the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is it. It tracks your fitness, allows for contactless payments, sends your smart notifications and keeps an eye on how you handle stress.

This durable watch is built to withstand the toughest of environments. Constructed to U.S. military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance, there’s really nothing it can’t do. With in-built global satellite navigation, heart-rate monitor and 3-axis compass – you can take it anywhere and have it do anything.