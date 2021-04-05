Game of Thrones’ 10th Anniversary Celebrations Hope You’ve Forgotten the Final Season

Somehow, it’s been 10 years since Game of Thrones premiered on our televisions. To celebrate one of its biggest hits, that last season notwithstanding, HBO has launched a month of “Iron Anniversary” shenanigans designed to reignite fan passions, conveniently just as House of the Dragon prepares to begin production.

What does this anniversary party involve? First, a quick teaser to remind you why you became obsessed in the first place: Tyrion being the smartest guy in the room, King Joffrey taking his last gasp, Cersei smirking, dragons galore, etc:

Starting today, Game of Thrones faithful can head to HBO Max to access an app “with curations for every level of fandom” including “a treasure trove of content, with over 150 videos of behind-the-scenes extras, cast interviews, clips, and trailers — many of which have never been available on the streaming platform before.” Then starting April 10, the network launches a “MaraThrone” (sigh) with “all episodes of season one airing on HBO2 starting at 10:00 a.m. ET, challenging fans to continue to binge watch all 73 episodes of the series on HBO Max while raising money for select global charities.”

If you don’t have the time or the force of will to revisit the entire damn series, HBO will also curate “collections” that sound more like highlight reels, spotlighting the adventures of Daenerys Targaryen and Arya Stark, all the best battles, the raising of Army of the Dead, and every big spoiler moment for everyone who feels like they need another traumatic visit to the Red Wedding.

There’ll be “Iron Anniversary” products to shill, too, including “a one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Fabergé inspired by Daenerys Targaryen and co-designed by series Emmy Award-winning costume designer Michele Clapton” (the Hollywood Reporter notes the cost of the diamond-and-ruby-laden bauble: a cool $US2.2 ($3) million); an “Iron Anniversary IPA” by Danish craft beer company Mikkeller; and perhaps inevitably, an array of new “iron-textured” Funko Pops.

And then, it gets a little cornball. From the press release: “Later in the month, HBO will surprise three couples who were married in Westeros-themed ceremonies with special anniversary gifts of their own: Thrones-branded barrels of wine, custom chalices, and elaborate cakes designed in partnership with local bakeries to represent the Game of Thrones houses of Targaryen, Stark, and Lannister.”

Congratulations to those three couples, we guess, but mostly to Game of Thrones for bringing us a decade of TV that we still haven’t stopped talking about, for better and worse.