F9’s New Trailer Finally Rockets Toward Space

Published 1 hour ago: April 15, 2021 at 1:00 am -
Car rocket, car rocket, car rocket, car rocket!!! (Gif: Universal)
We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time. A long time. Finally, we have visual confirmation of what we could only dream and joke about for years: it sure as hell looks like the Fast and Furious franchise is gonna rocket a car into space.

The latest trailer for F9, the ninth film in the Fast and Furious saga, gives us director Justin Lin at his best, back after a few films away — and he’s ready to bring the high-flying, action-packed mega franchise to a close with a few final films. The first was originally scheduled to open in May of last year and will now open on June 25. Probably. Maybe. You know how this goes at this point.

As you can see, the gang’s all back, from originals like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster, as well as later additions such as Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren. Joining the cast for F9 is John Cena as Dom’s long long brother and Sung Kang — currently off in the Star Wars galaxy for the Obi-Wan Kenobi show — finds his justice as resurrected character Han Lue (alias Han Seoul-Oh).

Besides all that, it’s still not exactly clear what’s going on plotwise. Some kind of team up between Cipher (Theron) and Jakob (Cena) that pulls Dom and the family in. But this is as big as it gets, with lots of magnets, a caterpillar-looking mega convoy, sniper-rifle Han and, of course, Tej and Roman with rocks, in space, with helmets. They’re gonna bust out of the atmosphere for sure. (You did see the spaceship toy at the beginning foreshadowing, right?)

And if you’re thinking, “Wait, really? Space? When did The Fast and Furious movies get to be sci-fi?” Don’t forget that Hobbs and Shaw, a spinoff of the franchise, introduced a super-enhanced villain played by Idris Elda. Space was the only logical next step. Well, if that car actually makes it there in once piece, that is.

