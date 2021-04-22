Electric Bicycles Recalled Over Firmware Issue That Can Cause Unwanted Acceleration

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled Brompton electric folding bicycles over a firmware problem that can cause unwanted acceleration even after users stop pedalling, according to a press release from the government agency.

Brompton’s electric bicycles are designed to give riders powered assistance while they pedal, but the company has received a complaint that the bikes can give “continued assistance” even after a user stopped pedalling. Brompton believes the issue is related to software and users can get a free upgrade if they bring in their bicycles to an authorised dealer.

“Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact the nearest authorised Brompton Electric dealer for a free software upgrade to Version 1-2-10-2,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The company released a YouTube video about the recall featuring Brompton’s chief design and engineering officer, Will Carleysmith. As Carleysmith notes, there have been no reported accidents or incidents related to the firmware but the recall is being done out of an abundance of caution.

The bicycles at issue were sold or had firmware updates between June 2020 and March 2021 and retail between $US3,500 ($4,516) and $US3,800 ($4,904). Consumers can check if their bicycle is part of the recall at the Brompton website, provided you have the serial number handy.

If your bike is in the recall you can claim a $US30 ($39) credit for the inconvenience after you’ve gotten your software update.