Dodo’s NBN 50 Plan Is Now as Fast as Optus and Telstra

Earlier this week, Dodo announced that it would be increasing its connection speeds across its NBN range. This means that the internet provider’s NBN 25 plan now has a typical evening speed of 25 Mbps, while its NBN 50 and NBN 100 connections are reporting 50 Mbps and 92 Mbps, respectively.

As an added bonus, Dodo is also offering a discount for its NBN 50 plan, which is now $58.90 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. After this discount period ends the price jumps up to $75 per month. Over this discount period you’ll save yourself $96.60.

This offer is available until May 31, and there’s no fixed contract for this Dodo plan. However, you’ll need to pay a $120 upfront modem fee.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dodo’s NBN 50 plan:

How does Dodo go when compared to other internet providers?

With this discount deal, Dodo now has one of the cheapest NBN 50 plans available. It’s not the cheapest – that would be Tangerine – but Dodo does have a faster connection speed.

If you want the cheapest plan available, Tangerine has knocked $15 off its monthly bills for the first six months you’re with it as an NBN provider. As an added bonus, you can also get a further $30 off your first bill, which means you can score Tangerine’s NBN 50 plan for the incredibly low price of $24.90.

If you’re looking for a cheap NBN plan and aren’t too keen on paying Dodo’s modem fee, SpinTel has also recently bumped up its typical evening speeds across all of its NBN tiers. SpinTel’s NBN 100 plan now stands toe-to-toe with the speeds of Optus and Telstra’s plans, but with a lower monthly cost.

You can see how Dodo’s NBN 50 plan compares with other internet providers in the table below: