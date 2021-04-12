The News Of Tomorrow, Today

This DJI Tello Bundle Deal Is a Great Entry Point for Droning

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 49 mins ago: April 12, 2021 at 12:14 pm -
Filed to:Deals
djidrones
This DJI Tello Bundle Deal Is a Great Entry Point for Droning
Image: Adam Clark Estes, Gizmodo
Piloting drones can be a lot of fun, and if you’ve been thinking about jumping into the proverbial cockpit, DJI’s Ryze Tello is a great place to start – and you can currently score it with a fantastic deal.

The Boost Combo for DJI’s Ryze Tello drone is currently on sale for $189, down from the usual price of $239. On its face, that’s a decent saving of $50, but it gets even better when you look at everything this bundle includes.

By itself, the Tello drone would usually set you back around $166, and only includes a single battery. With the Boost Combo, you get everything you’d normally get when you buy a Tello, along with two extra batteries and a battery charging hub.

Considering that a single Tello battery has a RRP of $29 and the charging hub costs $26, when compared to the price of the Tello by itself, you can score $84 worth of accessories just by dishing out an extra $23. That’s a pretty solid deal.

But how good is the DJI Tello Drone?

Image: DJI

If you’re new to the world of drones and are looking for a good place to start, the DJI Tello is a great starter device.

If you consider yourself a seasoned drone pilot, this will most likely be a step back for you. That said, it’s not a bad choice for a cheap drone you can casually muck around with, so you can keep your big, fancy $2,000 drone saved for more appropriate occasions.

This ultralight drone offers 13 minutes of flight time on a fully-charged battery, and can hit a max speed of 28.8km/h. In terms of camera quality, the Tello has a 5MP camera that can record 720p video.

It’s also small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, weighing in at 80g.

In a round up comparing the best beginner drones, the Tello managed a complete sweep of all catergories. Writer Adam Clark Estes described it as being a great gateway drone – something to start with that’ll help you learn how to properly fly and capture aerial footage. From there you can let your new drone hobby take flight, and eventually move onto something a bit more advanced.

You can grab the DJI Ryze Tello Drone Boost Combo here.

