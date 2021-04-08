Grab a Discounted Dash Cam Because You Can’t Trust Other Drivers

Over the last decade we’ve seen the amount of people who own and use dash cams steadily increase. If you don’t already have one, chances are you know someone who does. At the very least you’ve most likely watched one or two of Dash Cam Owners Australia videos on YouTube or Facebook at some point.

A dash cam can be a pretty good investment. You might consider yourself a pretty careful driver who doesn’t need a dash cam, but you know how that old saying goes – it’s better to have it and not need it, then to need it and not have it.

You might be able to capture some weird roadside hi-jinx on camera, or you’ll have a nice, crisp video of some dickhead driver backing their car into yours.

If you don’t already own a dash cam, or the one you’re currently using is getting a bit long in the tooth, here are some of the best dash cam deals currently available in Australia.

Grab the Garmin 66W and save $80

As far as dash cams go the Garmin Dash Cam 66W is a solid option. Especially at its currently discounted price of $269, which is a decent $80 off the RRP ($349).

The Garmin 66W can record high-quality 1440 HD video with a 3.7MP camera, with a wide 180-degree field of view. Garmin’s Clarity HDR also helps maintain detail in low-light situations, and you can sync and control up to four dash cams via the GarminDrive app.

It also includes a voice command feature, which comes in handy if you need to start or stop recording while driving. In terms of storage, this cam can support a microSDs with a total storage size of 8GB up to 512GB.

The Garmin 66W comes with a magnetic mount, along with vehicle power cables and a dual USB power adapter. When not plugged into a power source, this cam has a battery life of around half an hour.

Are there any other dash cam deals?

The Garmin 66W isn’t the only deal currently up for grabs. There’s also the Garmin Dash Cam 56, which is currently on sale for $199, down from $279. This cam is very similar to the Garmin 66W. The only major difference is that its field of view is only 140-degrees. If you’re looking to save a few extra dollars, this might be the better pick over the Garmin 66W.

There’s also the Garmin Dash Cam 46, which is a solid budget option. It’s currently on sale for $148.85 instead of the usual $229. This cam also has a FOV of 140-degrees. However, its 21MP camera can only record 1080p HD video.

Amazon Australia is also offering discounts on a range of Vantrue dash cams, including:

Don’t forget to buy a microSD

If this is your first time buying a dash cam, you’ll need a microSD to actually record footage. If you’re already sorted for a cam, it also doesn’t hurt to have a spare microSD on hand for a quick swap over if the one you’re using becomes full. Most cameras won’t work without a minimum 8GB microSD.

SanDisk’s High Endurance 128GB microSD is a reliable card, and currently on sale for $26.20, down from $59. SanDisk’s High Endurance range has proven itself to be a goto card for dash cams. With this card, you can record up to 10,000 hours of video in Full HD, with a read/write speed of 100MB/s and 40MB/s, respectively.

As for other accessories, having an extra mini USB cable can’t hurt.