Courteney Cox Will Face Suburban Terrors in Starz Horror Comedy Shining Vale

Seems like Friends actress Courtney Cox has taken a liking to the horror genre as she’s set to star in the horror series Shining Vale for Starz. As one of the mains of the Scream franchise as Gail Weathers, Cox is no stranger to the genre. However, this new show is about possession, not a slasher.

Variety reports that Christina Davis, Starz President of Original Programming, is excited for the show, and Courtney Cox’s return to TV: “This group of talented actors, executive producers and director blends comedy and horror brilliantly throughout this series which exemplifies the network’s commitment to improve female representation on and off the screen.”

Shining Vale focuses on Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Cox) and her dysfunctional family. She was once a popular author (and also an alcoholic), but 20 years later she’s sober and looking for a change of environment, so she moves with her dysfunctional family from the city to a suburban town with a sketchy past. Pat is the only one that notices something is off about their home — which makes for mind games as well as dark comedy.

You may recall Shining Vale was announced last February, but placed on hold due to the pandemic. There is no specific date when it’s set to premiere; Scream 5, however, hits theatres next January.