Chris Rock’s Spiral Spins and Gets a Saw X Sequel

I won’t lie. When I heard the Saw series was being rebooted, I wasn’t excited. From 2004-2010, these films dominated the horror genre. James Wan directed the first film and had no clue his small little film would become ionic. Unfortunately, as the movie progressed in number, the story and quality decreased. The last two movies (Saw: The Final Chapter and Jigsaw) are abominations, so when I heard the series was taking a rest, I was relieved. However, when reading Chris Rock and Samuel Jackson were involved in this revival, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, my interest peaked once again.

According to Production Weekly (via Bloody Disgusting), before anyone has even seen this new film, Saw X was greenlit and is in active development with Lionsgate studios releasing and Twisted pictures producing. This is rather presumptuous, especially since they don’t know how the new film will resonate with modern audiences.

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, Spiral is the ninth film in the Saw franchise where Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock) tries to live up to his father Marcus Banks’ (Jackson) reputation. Zeke is the head investigator tracking a series of murders that are eerily similar to the Jigsaw slayings. He and his rookie partner William (The Handmaid’s Tale’s Max Minghella) think they have all the right leads to solving the case, but in familiar Saw fashion, they find themselves in the crosshairs of the killer and his twisted game of death.

There are no further details on the plot or who is attached to Saw X. We’ll have to wait and see who survives this one first I guess.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw slated for release May 14, 2021.

