Chicago Will Host an Official New Star Trek Convention in 2022

Break out the phasers and Vulcan ears. Star Trek is coming to Chicago and this time, it’s a whole new “Khaaaaaaannnn!”

ReedPop, the company behind New York Comic-Con, C2E2, PAX, Emerald City, Star Wars Celebration, and ComplexCon, just announced a new partnership with the franchise which will begin at Star Trek: Mission Chicago, taking place from April 8-10, 2022 at the McCormick Place Convention Centre in Chicago, IL.

“As the Star Trek franchise continues to grow and evolve, so too is our convention business evolving,” Veronica Hart, executive vice president, global franchise management, ViacomCBS Consumer Products said in a press release. “We are excited to partner with ReedPop as our official Star Trek convention partner to take this next step in creating an event that will introduce the Trek experience to loyal and new fans alike each year.”

She isn’t lying about the franchise “growing and evolving.” By April of next year, Trek fans will have a bounty of new content to geek out about and buy merchandise for, including new seasons of Discovery, Picard, and Lower Decks, and new series Star Trek: Prodigy. Probably not a new movie though, at least not by next year.

However, as Mission Chicago is still a year away, maybe there will be significant updates about a movie by then. There’s not much other news on convention specifics though so you’re gonna want to keep an eye on the convention’s official page, www.startrekmissions.com, and social media accounts.

Just one guest has been announced for the convention so far. None other than Wesley Crusher himself, Wil Wheaton.