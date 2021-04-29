The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Castlevania’s Final Season Trailer Teases an All-Out Supernatural War

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Published 3 hours ago: April 30, 2021 at 6:10 am -
Filed to:io9
Castlevania’s Final Season Trailer Teases an All-Out Supernatural War
Horrible night to have a curse, it seems. (Screenshot: Netflix)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard’s journey are coming to a final end — and in true Castlevania style, it’s going to be a bloody good time.

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the animated Castlevania’s fourth season, recently announced as the series’ last. It picks up in the wake of season three, which saw Trevor and Sypha part ways with Alucard to go on happy-go-lucky monster-hunting adventures that very quickly proved to be anything but. The new trailer sees the heroic trio reckon with the power plays made by Dracula’s former lieutenants in the background of last season.

Unsurprisingly, both the machinations of Isaac forging himself his own demon army and the power-gathering by the Council of Styria are starting to come to a head, and all of Wallachia (and the world beyond it) is in for a nightmarish time as Isaac desires vengeance against his former ally in Hector. But it’s more than that, too: someone, as is always the case in a Castlevania game, is trying to resurrect Dracula himself from the grave, much to Trevor’s comical chagrin.

Whips will be flung, blood will be spilled, and yes, Vlads will be sad. We’ll find out just how sad when Castlevania season four hits Netflix on May 13.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.