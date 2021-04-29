Borderlands’ Moxxi Has Been Cast, Completing Eli Roth’s Adaptation

Eli Roth’s Borderlands seems determined to claim the title for most star-studded video game adaptation ever, and today’s announcement that the cast is finally complete — with the addition of Gina Gershon, American Horror Story’s Cheyenne Jackson, and a few others — seems likely to seal the deal.

According to Deadline, Gershon (who’ll play Moxxi), Jackson (Jakobs), Charles Babalola (Hammerlock), Benjamin Byron Davis (Marcus), Steven Boyer (Scooter), Ryann Redmond (Ellie), and Bobby Lee (as a new character named Larry) “round out” a cast that also includes the previously announced (deep breath) Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Edgar Ramirez, Haley Bennett, Olivier Richters, and Jack Black.

“I am so excited to work with this incredible, top notch cast,” Roth told the trade. “Every single part counts and elevates the film and we have the best of the best coming in to really make Borderlands spectacular. I love movies where every character counts and you can only achieve that with a great cast. Every one of these gifted actors will bring something special to the film.”

No word on when we can expect Borderlands to arrive, but now that the cast is (finally?) complete — and it should be, since there’s really no mountaintop higher than bringing a cult actor like Gershon (Showgirls, Face/Off, Riverdale) into the fold — we may start to learn more about its production timeline.