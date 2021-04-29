Binge’s May Lineup Features Legends Of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois

Binge is set to kick off May in a big way with the highly-anticipated return of Legends of Tomorrow streaming exclusively on the platform.
After a cliffhanger ending in season five that saw Sara Lance being abducted by aliens, fans will finally get the chance to catch up on all the action from May 3.
It’ll be joined by season 1B of Superman & Lois from May 20, Pennyworth season two from May 4 and other great hits like The Nevers, Young Rock and new episodes from the entire CW line-up. It’s all looking pretty rad — and proves Binge is quickly becoming the go-to for fantasy and sci-fi genre shows.
From reality TV to fantasy hits and more, here’s everything coming to Binge in May:
MAY 1
- Top Chef (New Episodes Weekly)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen (New Episodes Weekly)
- Too Close, Season 1
- Keeping Faith (New Episodes Weekly)
- Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
- Along Came a Spider
- Unpregnant
MAY 2
- Young Rock, Season 1 (New Episodes Weekly)
- S.W.A.T. (New Episodes Weekly)
- The Lego Movie
- Frida
MAY 3
- Legends of Tomorrow, Season 6 (New Episodes Weekly)
- Pose, Season 3 (New Episodes Weekly)
- The Great North, Season 1 (New Episodes Weekly)
- Call the Midwife (New Episodes Weekly)
- Fear the Walking Dead (New Episodes Weekly)
- Mare of Easttown (New Episodes Weekly)
- The Nevers (New Episodes Weekly)
- Elementary, Season 7
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (New Episodes Weekly)
- Teen Mom OG, Season 9
MAY 4
- Married To Medicine Atlanta (New Episodes Weekly)
- All Rise (New Episodes Weekly)
- Batwoman (New Episodes Weekly)
- Pennyworth, Season 2
- Great British Bake Off (New Episodes Weekly)
MAY 5
- The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 13 (New Episodes Weekly)
- The Real Housewives Of Dallas, Season 5 Finale
- Supergirl (New Episodes Weekly)
- Mayans M.C (New Episodes Weekly)
MAY 6
- Real Housewives of New Jersey (New Episodes Weekly)
- Grand Designs UK (New Episodes Weekly)
MAY 7
- Aussie Gold Hunters (New Episodes Weekly)
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians (New Episodes Weekly)
- For Real: The Story of Reality TV (New Episodes Weekly)
- Million Dollar Listing: New York, Season 9 (New Episodes Weekly)
- Legacies (New Episodes Weekly)
- Chicago P.D. (New Episodes Weekly)
- Floribama Shore (New Episodes Weekly)
MAY 8
- Double Jeopardy
MAY 10
- 16 and Pregnant (New Episodes Weekly)
- World’s Most Evil Killers, Season 6
MAY 11
- Jamie: Keep Cooking & Carry On, Season 1 – Eps 1-6 (New Episodes Weekly)
MAY 12
- Jamie’s 30 Minute Meals, Season 1 – Episodes 1-6 (New Episodes Weekly)
MAY 13
- The Hills: New Beginnings, Season 2 (New Episodes Weekly)
- Waterhole: Africa’s Animal Oasis, Season 1
MAY 14
- Life, Season 1
- David Byne’s American Utopia
- The Emoji Movie
MAY 15
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Perfect Storm
MAY 16
- Charm City Kinds
MAY 18
- MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021
- Hypothetical, Season 3 (New Episodes Weekly)
- Snowfall, Season 4
MAY 19
- Celebrity Fantasy Homes, Seaosn 2
- Catfish UK, Season 1 – Episodes 1-4 (New Episodes Weekly)
- Prodigal Son, Season 2
MAY 20
- Superman & Lois (New Episodes Weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11 (New Episodes Weekly)
MAY 21
- Reunion Roadtrip, Season 1 (New Episodes Weekly)
- Blade Runner 2049
MAY 23
- Selena + Chef, Season 1-2
MAY 25
- Botched, Season 7 (New Episodes Weekly)
MAY 27
- Grand Designs New Zealand, Season 6 (New Episodes Weekly)
MAY 30
- Bulletproof: South Africa, Season 3
MAY 31
- Delilah, Season 1
It’s a pretty stacked month for Binge, and it proves the platform is making strides in the right direction.
While the streaming service started off fairly rocky, its new slate of content is quite impressive.