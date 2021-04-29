Binge’s May Lineup Features Legends Of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois

Binge is set to kick off May in a big way with the highly-anticipated return of Legends of Tomorrow streaming exclusively on the platform.

After a cliffhanger ending in season five that saw Sara Lance being abducted by aliens, fans will finally get the chance to catch up on all the action from May 3.

It’ll be joined by season 1B of Superman & Lois from May 20, Pennyworth season two from May 4 and other great hits like The Nevers, Young Rock and new episodes from the entire CW line-up. It’s all looking pretty rad — and proves Binge is quickly becoming the go-to for fantasy and sci-fi genre shows.

From reality TV to fantasy hits and more, here’s everything coming to Binge in May:

MAY 1

Top Chef (New Episodes Weekly)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen (New Episodes Weekly)

Too Close, Season 1

Keeping Faith (New Episodes Weekly)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Along Came a Spider

Unpregnant

MAY 2

Young Rock, Season 1 (New Episodes Weekly)

S.W.A.T. (New Episodes Weekly)

The Lego Movie

Frida

MAY 3

Legends of Tomorrow, Season 6 (New Episodes Weekly)

Pose, Season 3 (New Episodes Weekly)

The Great North, Season 1 (New Episodes Weekly)

Call the Midwife (New Episodes Weekly)

Fear the Walking Dead (New Episodes Weekly)

Mare of Easttown (New Episodes Weekly)

The Nevers (New Episodes Weekly)

Elementary, Season 7

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (New Episodes Weekly)

Teen Mom OG, Season 9

MAY 4

Married To Medicine Atlanta (New Episodes Weekly)

All Rise (New Episodes Weekly)

Batwoman (New Episodes Weekly)

Pennyworth, Season 2

Great British Bake Off (New Episodes Weekly)

MAY 5

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 13 (New Episodes Weekly)

The Real Housewives Of Dallas, Season 5 Finale

Supergirl (New Episodes Weekly)

Mayans M.C (New Episodes Weekly)

MAY 6

Real Housewives of New Jersey (New Episodes Weekly)

Grand Designs UK (New Episodes Weekly)

MAY 7

Aussie Gold Hunters (New Episodes Weekly)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (New Episodes Weekly)

For Real: The Story of Reality TV (New Episodes Weekly)

Million Dollar Listing: New York, Season 9 (New Episodes Weekly)

Legacies (New Episodes Weekly)

Chicago P.D. (New Episodes Weekly)

Floribama Shore (New Episodes Weekly)

MAY 8

Double Jeopardy

MAY 10

16 and Pregnant (New Episodes Weekly)

World’s Most Evil Killers, Season 6

MAY 11

Jamie: Keep Cooking & Carry On, Season 1 – Eps 1-6 (New Episodes Weekly)

MAY 12

Jamie’s 30 Minute Meals, Season 1 – Episodes 1-6 (New Episodes Weekly)

MAY 13

The Hills: New Beginnings, Season 2 (New Episodes Weekly)

Waterhole: Africa’s Animal Oasis, Season 1

MAY 14

Life, Season 1

David Byne’s American Utopia

The Emoji Movie

MAY 15

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Perfect Storm

MAY 16

Charm City Kinds

MAY 18

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

Hypothetical, Season 3 (New Episodes Weekly)

Snowfall, Season 4

MAY 19

Celebrity Fantasy Homes, Seaosn 2

Catfish UK, Season 1 – Episodes 1-4 (New Episodes Weekly)

Prodigal Son, Season 2

MAY 20

Superman & Lois (New Episodes Weekly)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11 (New Episodes Weekly)

MAY 21

Reunion Roadtrip, Season 1 (New Episodes Weekly)

Blade Runner 2049

MAY 23

Selena + Chef, Season 1-2

MAY 25

Botched, Season 7 (New Episodes Weekly)

MAY 27

Grand Designs New Zealand, Season 6 (New Episodes Weekly)

MAY 30

Bulletproof: South Africa, Season 3

MAY 31

Delilah, Season 1

It’s a pretty stacked month for Binge, and it proves the platform is making strides in the right direction.

While the streaming service started off fairly rocky, its new slate of content is quite impressive.