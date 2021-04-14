These Smart Scales Are Currently on Sale

If you have a creaky set of bathroom scales you’ve been desperate to replace, this smart scale sale is just the thing you’ve been waiting for.

Aside from simply measuring bodyweight, smart scales read a range of things like BMI (Body Mass Index), bone density, muscle mass, water percentage, and BMR (basal metabolic rate — the calories used when you’re active or resting). It’s like a smartwatch you’re able to stand on and receive real-time feedback on your health and fitness goals.

So, how do smart scales work?

Without going into too much scientific detail, smart scales send electrical currents called bioelectrical impedance impulses throughout the body while you stand barefoot on them. These pulses send messages back to the smart system that logs all your measurements, allowing you to consistently track your progress. While these tiny pulses are perfectly safe for the average person, anyone with a pacemaker should not use this type of scale.

Obviously, as the scales get more advanced, it’s possible to see the metrics for each body part — arms, torso, legs etc. — so you can somewhat target those areas when you’re in the gym. So if you’re looking to improve your health and fitness levels, these scales are a worthy investment. Some models even have an app attached to them so that you can track all your measurements and progress in one place – handy, right?

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best smart scales online, so you know which ones are worth spending your hard earned cash on. Amazon are also hosting an epic sale on a few top-rated models, so there’s never been a better time to jump on board.

Best smart scales currently on sale

Eufy T9140011 Smart Fitness Scale, $59 (was $99.95, save $40.95)

The Eufy Smart Scale tracks multiple aspects of your health — weight, body fat, BMI, water and muscle percentage — to provide you with a holistic insight into your well-being.It also has full app integration, super-clear LED display, anti-slip grip and can track up to 20 users from one account.

Bluetooth Body Fat Scale, $29.99 (was $59.99, save $30)

This clever scale tracks your 12 key indexes including weight, BMI, fat percentage, muscle percentage, V-fat percentage, bone mass, water percentage, BMR, obesity percentage, protein percentage, lean body mass and body age. You can connect it to your smart phone to access your data at any time and create an unlimited number of accounts for family and friends.

SureFiz Smart Body Scale, $49.89 (was $89.89, save $40)

This scale offers a very holistic approach to your health by taking all your lifestyle factors into account. If you’re looking to lose weight, the scale can develop short-term goals and dynamically adjust them as you go. Once you step on the scale you’ll receive instant feedback along with your body composition analysis on your smart phone. You can also create an accountability circle between family and friends and gain access to dieticians and trainers through the SureFiz forum.

RENPHO Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale, $44.99 (was $56.99, save $12)

RENPHO Smart Scale tells you 13 key metrics including: body weight, BMI, body fat percentage, water percentage, skeletal muscle, fat-free body weight, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, basal metabolism, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat and body age. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and can sync to Samsung Health, Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit app.

Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Smart Scale, $90.55 (was $99.95, save $9.40)

If you’re already a Fitbit fan, this smart scale is the perfect new addition. It measures and displays weight on screen while syncing your stats to your Fitbit dashboard. Once synced, it shows your weight and BMI trends in the Fitbit app with simple, easy-to-read graphs and helps to consistently track your progress.

Other models in Australia

The Withings Body+ – Smart Body Composition Wi-Fi Digital Scale offers full body composition analysis, monitoring weight, body fat and water percentage, as well as muscle and bone mass. The data from every weigh-in appears in the Health Mate app automatically via Wi-Fi (iOS8+ and Android 5+). It also allows for multiple users, logging up to 8 peoples personal weight history.

Qardio Base 2 measures body mass index (BMI) and body composition, including body fat percentage and muscle, water and bone mass, for a complete picture of heath that goes far beyond weight. Set goals and monitor your progress regularly so you can stay on track.

Withings Body – BMI Wi-Fi Scale allows you to see progress during each weigh-in to help keep you motivated and on track. It’s also highly compatible with Apple Health, Fitbit, Google Fit and more than 100 top health and fitness apps.