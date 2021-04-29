9 Top-Rated Tech Gifts That Will Have You Win Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is next weekend (yes, really) so if you haven’t picked out a present yet, it’s time to get moving. If your mum loves having the latest gadgets and gizmos, she’ll love one of these tech gifts we’ve picked out. Luckily for you, most of them will only take a few days to deliver so she’ll never know you left it to the last minute, again.

From gadgets that’ll kick off her smart home to coffee machines and neck massagers, there’s something out there for every mum. Check out these 9 tech gifts that she’s guaranteed to love.

If your mum has yet to jump on the smart home bandwagon, help her take that first step by getting her a smart home hub. The 3rd generation Amazon Echo is available for $79 and will let her ease into having a digital pal she can ask all her strange and wonderful questions to.

If mum’s already converted to the Church of Smart Homes, then help her jazz up the house with a starter smart light bulb kit. The Philips Hue is the most popular offering but LIFX also gives it a good run for its money and you won’t need a bridge hub for it. Either one you decide to go with, it’s going to help give her the opportunity to change up the same four walls she’s been staring at for the past few months. Everybody loves playing with colourful lights.

Physical books still reign despite the advent of e-readers but with the state of the world, your mum’s book orders aren’t likely to arrive on time. Instead, grab her a Kindle so she can instantly download her books while in self-isolation.

If mum has a TV that doesn’t have streaming services like Netflix, Stan and Disney+ built into it, a Fire Stick will honestly change her life. This allows her to stream thousands of apps with the simple touch of a button and in full HD. For the affordable price point (and given that it’s currently on sale), it’s an absolute steal.

You might not consider a coffee machine a tech gadget but we think it most definitely is. We’re going to go out on a limb here and say nearly everybody loves a good coffee and your mum is likely to be a part of the club. If that’s the case, why not grab her a Nespresso machine so she can whip up her own morning coffees without needing to duck down to her local barista.

Nothing quite says relaxation like chucking on a calming light that also doubles as an air freshener. Given everything she does for us on a daily basis, it’s far to say your mum could do with a bit of zen. Getting a fancy diffuser that releases a stream of pleasant smells should definitely do the trick and help her relax.

Sometimes life gets you down and the best way to deal with that is with a massage. Thankfully, you won’t need to do it yourself if you grab her a neck massaging gadget that does the job for you. It also comes with a heating function so mum can stay toasty during the colder months. If the lady in the image is anything to go by, it looks like actual bliss. Trust us, this is one tech gift she’s absolutely going to thank you for.

If your mum loves getting out and keeping active, chances are she’s probably interested in tracking her progress as well. To help her get a better idea of her activity levels, why not grab her a smart watch to monitor her steps and heart rate. There are a range of options but Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active has got all the bells and whistles and looks pretty slick too.

The Dyson hair dryer has achieved a real cult status, and for good reason. It’s fast-drying without using extreme heat meaning it’s much better for your hair and causes less damage over time. The Dyson uses intelligent heat control which measures air temperature over 40 times a second, and regulates the heat. Her hair will thank you for this one.