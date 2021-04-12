The Best Camera Deals for Bodies, Lenses and Accessories Right Now

Photography can be a fulfilling profession or hobby, but it certainly doesn’t go easy on your wallet. With high-end cameras setting you back a couple thousands of dollars for just the body, being able to score a great deal is always welcome.

If you’re currently looking to upgrade your DSLR, or want a shiny new lens to add to your photographic arsenal, here are some of the best camera deals currently available.

Canon camera deals

If Canon is your camera brand of choice, we have some good news. If you purchase certain Canon DSLR and/or mirrorless cameras, you can receive up to $250 cash back.

This promotion only applies to items that are shipped and sold by Amazon AU, so you won’t be eligible for the cash back offer if you purchase any of these cameras through an internal Amazon shopfront or third-party seller.

On top of this cash back offer is a few decent discounts on various Canon DSLR and mirrorless cameras going right now.

You can check out a few highlight deals below:

Panasonic camera deals

Similar to Canon, Panasonic is currently running a promotion where it will provide you with a bonus Eftpos card, worth up to $1,000. This offer is only valid for certain Lumix G and S series cameras and lenses. As an added bonus, a few of these select Panasonic cameras are currently on sale at Amazon, so you can grab a nice deal alongside your bonus Eftpos card.

The discounted Panasonic cameras and lenses include:

Other camera deals

If you’re already well sorted for cameras and lenses, there are still a few decent deals for camera accessories available at the moment.

The Manfrotto Befree GT XPRO aluminum tripod is currently on sale for $327.19 via Amazon UK, down from its usual price tag of $549.95. Sure, you’ll have to wait a couple weeks for it to arrive, but that’s a pretty good trade off for saving just over $220.

If you mostly use your camera for video, you can also grab a discount on the Manfrotto Befree Live Fluid tripod head, which is on sale for $136.20. You’ll save $83.75 off the usual $219.95 RRP.

The brand Neewer has a few good camera accessory deals available too. Here are some of the highlights: