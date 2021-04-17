Author N.K. Jemisin Shares Her Sci-Fi Expertise for Masterclass Online

In a press release, MasterClass announced that three time Hugo award winning author N.K Jemisin will share her knowledge and expertise by conducting one of her own classes for the educational subscription platform.

Jemisin will join the likes of authors like Neil Gaiman and Margaret Atwood, where students access pre-recorded tutorials and lectures by experts in various fields. Her class will explore fantasy and scientific fiction writing which includes learning the process of world building, constructing engaging characters, and creating new mythologies.

Members will leave this class equipped with new skills to build rich, layered and believable worlds and encouraged by Jemisin’s belief that the odds for success in the publishing industry are in favour of those who are committed to their craft.

Students can expect candid advice on how to pursue a career in professional writing, navigating the publishing industry, dealing with harassment as a marginalised woman in the science fiction space, a field where Jeimisin has made huge strides in recent years. From 2016 to 2018, Jemisin won three Hugo Awards for every novel in her Broken Earth series (The Fifth Season, The Obelisk Gate, and The Stone Sky) making her the first Black person to win in this category. In addition, Jemisin became the first author in the genre’s history to have won the Hugo for Best Novel three consecutive times.

MasterClass, Jemisin’s class is now available exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers get unlimited access to all 100+ instructors with an annual membership.

