Aussie Broadband Is Down In Victoria Right Now [Updated]

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Published 1 hour ago: April 16, 2021 at 1:54 pm
Filed to:aussie broadband
Aussie Broadband Is Down In Victoria Right Now [Updated]
Internet Service Provider (ISP) Aussie Broadband has announced that it’s currently down across Victoria right now.

The ISP has taken to social media to state that the outage state wide across Victoria. It is currently impacting services as well as the company’s phone line and website.

“We are currently experiencing a Victorian wide outage. Our website and our phone line is also affected,” Aussie Broadband said on Twitter.

“We will have more details soon. Thanks so much for your patience.”

Down Detector statistics show that issues seemed to have begun impacting users shortly after 1pm AEST.

It’s currently unclear if Aussie Broadband customers in other states are also experiencing problems. But at the time of writing the company has specified Victoria only.

Users in the Down Detector comments section have also been quoting Victorian postcodes.

Update 14:05pm:

According to Aussie, its systems are now beginning to recover.

“We can see some systems coming online now. If you are still not connected to the internet, please restart your router,” Aussie Broadband said on Twitter.

“Thanks so much for your patience.”

Some users responding to the tweet have confirmed that their internet services are back up and running.

More to come…

