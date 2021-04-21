Everything Australians Need to Know About Apple’s New AirTags

Apple announced everything but the kitchen sink at its Spring Loaded event this morning. Most importantly, it finally announced the AirTags – the portable trackers we all knew were coming.

So, now that AirTags are here, what do you need to know about them?

How do Apple’s AirTags work?

The AirTags are basically Apple’s version of a Tile. The tiny coin-shaped Bluetooth tracking device integrates with Apple’s Find My app to keep tabs on the locations of all your personal items.

AirTags can be attached to a bag, your keychain, backpack, a jacket or basically any other item you can think of.

Using the Find My network, Apple says it can help you locate a lost item while still keeping location data private thanks to end-to-end encryption and a bunch of other fancy security features.

In terms of set up, the process is very similar to Apple’s AirPods. All users need to do is bring their AirTag in close proximity to their iPhone and it will connect automatically.

If the item is within Bluetooth range, users can play a sound to find their item. If not, you can see its location on a map within the Find My app.

A new feature known as Precision Finding will also help guide you to your AirTag using the iPhone’s camera, ARkit, accelerometer and gyroscope to provide visual and haptic feedback.

If you’ve left your item somewhere you shouldn’t have, you can switch your AirTags into ‘lost mode’ which will notify you when you’re in range of the item . Or, if someone else picks up you AirTagged item, they can wirelessly tap it with their iPhone and reach a dedicated website with the contact details of the owner (if provided).

Another thing to note is that AirTags need to connect to an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch running iOS 14.5, which Apple says will be available starting next week. So make sure your device is compatible before buying.

Now, it’s not like Bluetooth tracking devices are a new thing but keeping it in the Apple family of devices is sure to rack up plenty of popularity anyway.

AirTag designs

AirTags are small, disc-shaped and lightweight, made with polished stainless steel.

They feature a U1 chip, IP67 water and dust resistance and a built-in speaker that will play sounds to help you locate your items. They’re powered by a coin-cell battery, with at least one year of battery life, that can be easily replaced with a removable cover.

Because this is Apple, there isn’t just one style of AirTag.

For starters, users have the option of customising their AirTags with free engraving, which can be comprised of text, numbers or even a selection of 31 emojis.

There’s also an array of AirTag accessories on offer, such as leather bag loops and keyrings.

Then there’s the Hermès range. These AirTags are housed in handcrafted leather accessories and include a Bag Charm, Key Ring and Luggage Tag for those wanting a bit more elegance (and a MUCH higher price).

Apple AirTags: Australian Price and Availability

In Australia, AirTags will cost $45 for one or can be bought in a pack of four for $149. You can also purchase them with free engraving.

The Hermès range starts at $529 for the Key Ring, $449 for the Bag Charm and $679 for the Luggage Tag.

They’ll be available for pre-order at 10 am (AEST) on Friday, April 23 over on Apple’s website with a release date of April 30.