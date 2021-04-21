Amazon’s New Fire Sticks Will Let You Stream in 4k

In the field of smart home devices, Amazon has really been making itself known this year. Back in March the massive online retailer released the latest iteration of its Echo Show series, the Echo Show 10, and last week saw its new mesh Wi-Fi router, the eero 6, hitting our shores.

Now, you can finally get your hands on Amazon’s new wave of digital media players, which includes the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K and the upgraded Alexa Voice remote.

While these Fire TV Sticks are new to the Australian market, they aren’t technically new. Up until now, we’ve been making do with just the Fire Stick Lite, which launched here in September 2020. The 4K Stick was released in the United States back in October 2018, so its release has been a long time coming.

As of April 21, these devices are now all available. Here’s what you can expect from each device.

The Fire TV Stick is Amazon’s answer to Google’s Chromecast and the Apple’s TV. It’ll give you access to popular streaming platforms like Disney+, YouTube, Netflix, Stan, Prime Video and more. Just plug it into one of your TV’s HDMI ports, and you’ll be ready to go.

It’s reportedly 50% more powerful than the Fire Stick Basic Edition, helping you main a consistent, quality stream. In terms of picture quality, this Fire Stick can support up to 1080p Full HD, along with HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG.

Amazon’s Fire Stick is available for $79.

The Fire TV Stick 4K does exactly what it says on the box. If you’re a stickler for picture quality, this device is designed for you.

It comes with all of the bells and whistle of the standard Fire Stick, but you’ll be able to enjoy some stunningly crisp 4K Ultra HD quality. The Fire Stick 4K can also support Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, along with Dolby Atmos.

The Fire Stick 4K is available for $99.

Again, this device does exactly as it says on the box. This new remote controller comes with Alexa built into it, giving you the ability to control your Fire Stick and compatible home theatre devices with your voice. It also comes with preset buttons that’ll take you straight to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Amazon Music.

This remote is also compatible with previous Fire Sticks. So if you’re still happy with your Fire Stick Lite, but want to upgrade to the all-new remote, that option is there.

The all-new Alexa Voice remote is bundled with both the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K, but you can also pick it up separately for $54.