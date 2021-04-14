Amazon’s New Eero 6 Has Hit Australia with It’s Built-in Smart Home Hub

The Amazon eero 6 has officially landed in Australia and there’s no shortage of new features to get excited about. The all-new system features wifi 6 which is the latest technology to deliver faster speeds, better performance and increased support for simultaneously connected devices.

The device boasts reliable coverage for more than 75 devices simultaneously and now features a built-in Zigbee smart home hub which connects compatible devices on the network. The eero 6 also works with your existing internet service meaning minimal disruption to your established network.

With more people working from home than ever, it’s crucial to have reliable wifi that you can trust. You might be wondering what the new features include and whether or not the device is right for you. Luckily, we’ve covered everything you need to know about the Amazon eero 6 below.

What are some of the features?

Easy setup

If the thought of setting up yet another new device makes your head hurt, you’ll be please to know the eero 6 system takes a number of minutes to set up courtesy of the in-app instructions. You’ll just need to unplug your old router, connect your eero 6 router to the modem and sign into the app. Once it’s up and running, you can connect any smart home device and allow other compatible devices to join the network instantly.

Seamless smart home integration

The eero 6 features a built-in smart home hub which allows you to connect things like smart lights, locks, plugs and other compatible devices to your eero network. You can use the eero app to manage your network, pause the internet and share the wifi password with people both at-home and on-the-go.

Safe and secure wifi connection

Safe, secure wifi is a top priority for most people and eero is dedicated to keeping your personal network protected. Automatic software updates work to install security patches, fix bugs and implement upgrades. If you’re looking for extra peace of mind, you can add advanced security and privacy features like parental controls and malware protection with eero Secure.

Is it right for me?

Before you throw your money at the new gadget, it’s worth figuring out if it’s actually right for you and your needs. The Eero 6 has been specifically designed for homes with internet connections up to 500 Mbps.

A single eero 6 is a dual-band mesh Wi-Fi r6 router with two Ethernet ports and a built-in Zigbee smart home home. A single eero 6 covers up to 140 square metres of space, while a three-pack provides coverage up to 460 square metres. The three-pack also includes an eero 6 and two eero 6 mesh wifi extenders.

Every eero device utilises TrueMesh technology to route network traffic and avoid congestion, buffering and drop-offs. This is great news for anyone who streams in 4K, plays video games and partakes in video conferencing.

Where to buy the Amazon eero 6

The eero 6 is currently available for purchase on Amazon Australia.

The Amazon eero 6 router is priced at $229 and the extender is a further $199.

If you’re looking to invest in a three-pack, it’ll set you back $499.