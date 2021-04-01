Amanda Seyfried’s Things Heard and Seen Trailer Is Audible, Visible, and Includes Things

Homeownership has its challenges in the best of times, but it’s even tougher when… uh…whatever the hell is happening in Netflix’s Things Heard and Seen is happening.

So clearly Amanda Seyfried (Jennifer’s Body) and James Norton (The Nevers) move into this rustic farmhouse in Chosen, New York, which has a dark secret (as these things are wont to have). But then there’s a dude with long hair, a possessed radio, and F. Murray Abraham spouting nonsense about things in the natural world having counterparts in the spiritual world? Man, I don’t know. Just see for yourself.

Things Heard and Seen is based on the “acclaimed” novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage, which only has 417 reviews on Amazon since being released in 2017, which doesn’t exactly scream “acclaimed” to me. But the bigger issue for me is that the movie appears to be mostly made up of scenes of Amanda Seyfried just looking at things with a puzzled and/or mildly apprehensive expression on her face, which, to be fair, was also my expression while watching this trailer.

Things Heard and Seen — which also stars Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer, Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn, and A-X-L’s Alex Neustaedter — will premiere on Netflix on April 29.