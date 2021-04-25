The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Alan Taylor to Adapt Fantasy Novel Stone Junction for Starlight Media

Valerie Complex

Valerie Complex

Published 1 hour ago: April 26, 2021 at 7:49 am -
Filed to:alan taylor
creative worksdaniel pearsefamily sagagame of thronesincest in fictionio9jim dodgepeter luotelevision seriestelevision showsthe alliancethe magiciansworks based on a song of ice and fire
Alan Taylor to Adapt Fantasy Novel Stone Junction for Starlight Media
Alan Taylor at Thor: The Dark World Premiere (Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

How does one go from directing mobster movies to directing fantasy? Alan Taylor might have the answer.

Starlight Media has chosen Taylor to adapt the Jim Dodge fantasy novel Stone Junction for television. He knows his way around the genre as he’s directed several episodes of Game of Thrones and Thor: The Dark World.

Taylor has a first-look deal at Peter Luo’s Starlight Media and is looking forward to building a cinematic world with the director. He tells Deadline: “Alan is a fearless talent who excels in epic storytelling and has a stunning vision for this series that audiences worldwide will truly appreciate. The source material is a bold and clever adventure, which audiences are craving now more than ever. We’re very eager to get to work on making something special.”

Stone Junction is set in an alternate 1980’s reality where magic, adolescence, and romance converge. Orphan Daniel Pearse is at the centre of the story, and he’s taken in by a group called the Alliance of Magicians and Outlaws (AMO). Joining the group sets him on a journey across the U.S., looking for a magic stone that will free the world of oppressive forces.

There aren’t any other details about the production start date or premiere date, but Starlight will keep fans of the book updated as the project develops!

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Valerie Complex

Valerie Complex

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.