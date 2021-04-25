Alan Taylor to Adapt Fantasy Novel Stone Junction for Starlight Media

How does one go from directing mobster movies to directing fantasy? Alan Taylor might have the answer.

Starlight Media has chosen Taylor to adapt the Jim Dodge fantasy novel Stone Junction for television. He knows his way around the genre as he’s directed several episodes of Game of Thrones and Thor: The Dark World.

Taylor has a first-look deal at Peter Luo’s Starlight Media and is looking forward to building a cinematic world with the director. He tells Deadline: “Alan is a fearless talent who excels in epic storytelling and has a stunning vision for this series that audiences worldwide will truly appreciate. The source material is a bold and clever adventure, which audiences are craving now more than ever. We’re very eager to get to work on making something special.”

Stone Junction is set in an alternate 1980’s reality where magic, adolescence, and romance converge. Orphan Daniel Pearse is at the centre of the story, and he’s taken in by a group called the Alliance of Magicians and Outlaws (AMO). Joining the group sets him on a journey across the U.S., looking for a magic stone that will free the world of oppressive forces.

There aren’t any other details about the production start date or premiere date, but Starlight will keep fans of the book updated as the project develops!