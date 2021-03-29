You Can Now Jam The Ever Given Wherever You Want

The Ever Given had captured the hearts and minds of social media ever since it became stuck in the Suez Canal last week. But if you’re looking for a little more interactivity beyond the admittedly hilarious memes, you can now get the big boat stuck wherever you want.

A hero has emerged from the internet to provide you with the chance to get the Ever Given stuck anywhere in the world.

Garrett Dash Nelson (Curator of Maps and Director of Geographic Scholarship at the Leventhal Map & Education Center) created a deeply specific Glitch that targets the Ever Given.

“I took 10 minutes out of my life to create a @glitch app that lets you wedge the Ever Given anywhere you want in the world. Here it is stuck in Boston Harbor,” Nelson said on Twitter.

The Glitch lets you stick the cargo ship anywhere in the world, increasing or decreasing its size as necessary. You can even reset it to scale if you so wish.

Wanna stick it in Sydney harbour? You can! Want to wedge it in between the big ferris wheel and a reactor at Chernobyl? No problem.

It’s super fun and I dare you to try and not accidentally lose half an hour to messing with it.

“Why should the Suez Canal have all the fun? From the comfort of home you can get the Ever Given stuck wherever you want it. Drag and zoom the map to move this big old boat somewhere else. Click the rotate button to get it wedged perfectly,” Nelson wrote on the Glitch instructions.

“Hit the ‘to scale’ button to make it approximately the right size. Or you can make it whatever size you feel like: get it stuck in a swimming pool or across the entire Atlantic Ocean.”

This is certainly the week for the Ever Given to go beyond regular memes. Someone also made a brilliant Microsoft Flight Simulator mod for the ship