The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Where to Buy an Xbox Series X and Series S in Australia Today [Updated]

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Published 18 hours ago: March 10, 2021 at 9:09 am -
Filed to:xbox
xbox series sxbox series x
Where to Buy an Xbox Series X and Series S in Australia Today [Updated]
Image: Microsoft Xbox Series X/S
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Getting your hands on the latest generation of gaming consoles has been a lot easier said than done. Re-orders for Sony’s PlayStation 5 exist for all of 60 seconds, and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are no different.

We’ll be updating this article as restock becomes available from various Australian retailers. It’s pretty likely that this new stock will disappear as quickly as it appeared, so be sure to act fast.

READ MORE
Here's A Real-Time Tracker For PS5 and Xbox Series X Stock in Australia

Where to buy an Xbox Series X/S in Australia?

Amazon Australia

Update 10/03: Amazon has stock of the Xbox Series S. It looks like they’re still sold out of the Xbox Series X.

Big W

It looks like Big W is currently sold out of both versions of Xbox’s new consoles..

Target

Target doesn’t seem to have stock of either the Series X or Series S, but notes that another round of pre-orders will be available after November 10, 2020.

Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store is currently sold out of the Xbox Series X, but it does have stock of the Series S. How long that stock will last is unknown, so act quickly.

The Gamesmen

There’s no word on when local Sydney store The Gamesmen will receive new shipments of Xbox console stock. You’re best to keep your eye on The Gamesmen website and their social media pages.

JB Hi-Fi

Unfortunately, JB Hi-Fi is currently sold out of the either Xbox consoles and won’t be taking any further orders from customers at the present moment.

Although this hasn’t been publicly advertised some people have reported being able to go to their local store to pick up the consoles in person.

EB Games

It doesn’t look like EB Games currently has stock of either the Xbox Series X or the Series S.

Harvey Norman

It seems that both the Xbox Series X and Series S are currently unavailable from Harvey Norman.

The Good Guys

Australian electronics retailer The Good Guys don’t have stock of either version of the new Xbox consoles, but you are able to register your interest for when new stock does become available.

This article has been updated with additional information.

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.