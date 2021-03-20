With Rumoured Redesign Around the Corner, Apple Discontinues Two iMac Configurations

Apple is in spring cleaning mode when it comes to its product inventory. In recent weeks, not only has it said, “mmm, bye,” to the iMac Pro and the original HomePod, but now the company has targeted two configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac with its axe.

Spotted by MacRumors, the options for 512GB and 1TB of SSD storage for the 21.5-inch iMac with 4K display are no longer available on Apple’s website. This isn’t the first time these configurations have been inaccessible. In February, the outlet stated that they had been unavailable for a few days, although the idea then was that this was due to a component shortage. Nonetheless, at that time, the options were still listed on the website. Now, they are gone.

The Apple product page for the 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display. (Screenshot: Apple/Gizmodo)

Gizmodo has confirmed with Apple that these two configurations have been discontinued. Apple pointed out that the 256GB SSD option continues to be available as a standard option and that the 1TB Fusion Drive also remains available. The latter combines the speed of an SSD with a larger capacity hard drive. The company also added that for larger storage capacities, the 27-inch iMac offers a wide range of SSD storage options across the line, from 256GB to 8TB.

Apple’s latest spring cleaning casualty is likely to fuel rumours that we’re going to see a redesigned iMac lineup, with 21.5-inch and 27-inch devices, later on this year. This redesign would be the first the iMac has seen in nine years, and the first to feature Apple Silicon. That said, this means the 27-inch iMac from 2020 will be the last of the Intel iMacs. Intel isn’t happy about Apple ditching its chips and is expressing its crankiness, to put it kindly, in a variety of ways.

Additionally, the new iMacs are reportedly saying goodbye to the signature iMac design. You know, the one with the thick black bezels around the display and the aluminium chin with a big Apple logo. The new iMacs also purportedly won’t have a curved back.

Only time will tell if it’s all true. And since time passes by so strangely during the pandemic, it might be sooner than you think. Heck, it’s already March.