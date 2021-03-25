Watch This Drone Lava Surf Through An Erupting Volcano

You should really never get too close to an actively exploding volcano, but the same rule doesn’t seem to apply for drones. Last week the Fragradalsfjall volcano in Iceland erupted for the first time in 800 years. Thanks to a pilot and his brave drone, we now also have some insane footage to show for it.

After weeks of seismic activity, the long-dormant volcano erupted on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula last Friday. There were reports of lava blasting 100 metres into the air with a magma radius of around 1 square kilometre.

Authorities warned people to stay away from the volcano as they assessed the situation. But, well, you know what people are like.

That being said, so far no one has been injured by this eruption. In fact, some scientists even got hot dogs out of it.

Keep calm and watch volcano

Bjorn Steinbekk, an Icelandic drone pilot also decided to test the limits of his drone by getting up close and personal with the active volcano

Spotted by The Verge, Steinbekk flies his drone daringly close to the bursts of lava in a video titled ‘lava surfing.’ The results are pretty incredible.

The drone comes frighteningly close to being spattered by lava, but somehow manages to survive the insane heat of an active volcano.

Another video shows the drone skimming the long river of lava.

Steinbekk commented saying he thought he’d never see his drone again, and mate, you’re not alone.

As seen in another montage, he actually pushed his drone to do the stunt multiple times. It survived every time so power to all hail the DJI FPV drone, I guess.

If you’re after something a little less heart-racing, Steinbekk also took some slow-motion aerial shots showing the patterns of red hot lava at night.

There’s something oddly soothing about watching terrifying natural disasters unfold, provided no one is in danger.

Case in point, on the other side of the world Australia has had floods to contend with and thousands of people found entertainment in watching a Lexus trapped in floodwaters.