Was It Agatha All Along on WandaVision? It Almost Wasn’t

That’s what WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. At the very least, it wasn’t going to be Agatha all along after all. Turns out, at least initially, the relationship between Wanda and Agnes/Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) was more in line with the way it appears in the comics.

“In the early stages, she functioned as more of a mentor, and then as we got into the room and started really legitimately breaking the episodes, it became clear that having more of a proper antagonist would serve the structure really well, so she increasingly moved in that direction,” Schaeffer said. “But we didn’t lose sight of the potential for her to be a mentor and a teacher and a partner and a confidant. All of that still infused all of their scenes together. And we like to say that there’s a version of the story where Wanda and Agatha walk off into the sunset together, you know? You could kind of see it, and I think that led to better writing for the two of them, those grey tones in there.”

As we see in the end, the story might not be over for Agatha and Wanda. That sunset walk could still be in store, and I’m more than fine with that. As Schaeffer told ET, the two are very similar — with one major difference.

“Well, and they’re both good and bad,” Schaeffer said. “They’re both light and dark. It’s all a spectrum. I don’t know. I feel like it all comes down to intention. All the things that Agatha says, she’s speaking truth. She’s telling Wanda what she needs to hear, but Agatha’s agenda is ultimately pretty selfish.”

The two are a glorious pair and I would not be be mad about a Falcon and Winter Soldier antagonistic buddy plotline for these two down the line. The two could use a pal.