WandaVision’s Finale Nearly Featured Señor Scratchy’s Dark Secret

Although WandaVision had no shortage of mysteries and Easter eggs, fans overthought just every aspect of the show they could, even down to some believing Mephisto, the Marvel comics universe’s analogue for Satan, was lurking behind the floppy ears of Agatha’s pet rabbit Señor Scratchy. They were wrong, but it turns out the bunny was supposed to have a dark secret.

Series director Matt Shakman, in a sprawling interview on Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin’s Fatman Beyond podcast, shared that the finale had initially included a scene where Señor revealed his demonic nature in a rather spectacular fashion:

We did have something more planned for Señor Scratchy which we ultimately couldn’t do just because the finale had so many different chess pieces…we did have a whole sequence where Darcy, Monica, Ralph meet up with the kids and they’re in Agatha’s house, and they think that maybe they should steal the Darkhold from the basement ‘cause the kids had seen it when they were down there being held hostage by Agatha. And they go down there to get the book and they’re reaching for the book and the rabbit hops up in front of the book and they go “Oh, it’s Señor Scratchy! He’s the best!” and they reach over to pet him, and he hisses and this whole American Werewolf in London transformation happens and this rabbit turns into this big demon, right, because it’s [Agatha’s] familiar, right? And then [a] Goonies set-piece ensues with all sorts of fun as they try to escape from the rabbit. But we shot it, but we didn’t finish all the VFX and stuff for it and it was a great sequence, it was super-fun, everyone was great in it, but we ended up, you know, moving it aside because a huge detour in the middle of everything we had going [on]. So Señor Scratchy did have a little more left on the cutting room floor.

It does sound fun, and it would have been nice to have more Monica in the episode, but it definitely was superfluous to the Wanda/Agatha and Vision/Cataract battles going on, which were of course the dual cruxes of the final battle. Earlier in the interview, Shankar mentions that he was working on the finale as recently as two weeks ago, so it’s safe to say time was also a factor. It seems unlikely that Disney would spend the cash needed to fix up the deleted scene at this point, but never say never.