WandaVision Toys and Merch That Will Cast a Hex on Your Wallet

WandaVision may be over, but the merchandising has just begun. Now that we’ve all seen Wanda in her full outfit as the Scarlet Witch, companies have revealed a plethora of action figures, replicas, clothes, and more celebrating/monetising Marvel’s new sorceress supreme. Check out all the newest WandaVision toys and collectibles you can purchase in your attempt to fill that hex-shaped hole in your heart left by the show’s finale.

Hot Toys Scarlet Witch

Image: Hot Toys

Maker of high-end, preternaturally realistic 12-inch figures Hot Toys revealed its wares, beginning with Wanda as seen in her Scarlet Witch outfit from the finale. It’s not Hot Toys’ best work — the hair, in particular, is a disappointment, especially given how great the company’s Age of Ultron Wanda looked — but it does come with hidden LED lights on the forearms to light up her “magic” accessories (as you can see above), a “specially applied luminous reflective effect on eyes to emulate Scarlet Witch using her abilities,” a Darkhold accessory, and more. You can see many more pics here, and pre-order the $358 figure at Sideshow.

Hot Toys Vision

Image: Hot Toys

What you see is what you get with the Vision figure, other than four other interchangeable hands and a stand. There are more pics here, and you can pre-order it here for $325.

It Was Paul Bettany All a Long For weeks, WandaVision star Paul Bettany has been teasing a huge cameo as the Disney+ Marvel show came to a close: an actor he’d never worked with before, had always admired, and found great chemistry with. As expected, the quote blew the internet up with fan theories and discussions. But... Read more

Marvel Legends Scarlet Witch

Image: Hasbro

Entertainment Weekly debuted the first look at Hasbro’s Marvel Legends 6-inch figure of Wanda in her full Scarlet Witch glory, which seems to be a Wal-Mart exclusive hitting in April (the article mentions that it’s coming to Wal-Mart, but fails to mention any other retailers). Like most Marvel Legends, it’ll be $26, although the pre-order page seems to currently be down. And don’t forget the White Vision (a.k.a. Cataract) Marvel Legends figure we saw last week.

Diamond Select Scarlet Witch

Image: Diamond Select

Diamond’s Wanda stands a little taller at seven inches, and EW mentions it’s coming to Amazon and nowhere else, so it may be an exclusive as well. The figure will also be $26.

Scarlet Witch Special Edition Figure

Image: Disney

If you prefer less action in your figures, you can pre-order Disney’s Scarlet Witch doll here for $58, which ships in April. There are no accessories but 22 parts of articulation, which is extremely action figure-y in my opinion. Plus the hair looks great, even if the likeness is less so.

Funko Pop Scarlet Witch

Image: Funko

This Pop of Scarlet Witch, reading the Darkhold and levitating, joins several million other WandaVision pops, including the only one that matters. You can pre-order it now at Amazon for $15, but you won’t receive it until August.

WandaVision Cosbaby Bobble-Heads

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys makes these things, which sure are…objects. You can purchase regular Vision ($19) and Scarlet Witch ($32) at ShopDisney, both arriving in June. Cataract, however, is nowhere to be seen, which in full disclosure was not a pun I actually intended.

WandaVision Power Pack Jewellery Set

Image: GameStop

A GameStop exclusive, this collection of replicas includes Scarlet Witch’s crown (in brass!), Monica Rambeau’s SWORD necklace, Wanda and Vision’s wedding rings, and Wanda’s engagement ring. It’s shipping in July, costs $117, and can be pre-ordered here. If you click on the link you can see the secret strap the crown will use to stay on cosplayers’ noggins.

Entertainment Earth WandaVision Replica Rings

Image: Entertainment Earth

Meanwhile, if you just want the rings, Entertainment Earth has its own exclusive set ($78) coming in April, which you can pre-order here. GameStop doesn’t have good pics of their set’s rings, so it’s hard to tell if these are the same items just sans the crown and necklace, but my gut tells me they’re either as good or somewhat better. The “©Marvel” on the inside of the rings is especially romantic.

Her Universe Scarlet Witch Clothes

Image: Hot Topic

If you’d like to do some mild cosplay, HotTopic.com has the above top ($44), leggings ($43), and cape ($71) as online exclusives. They’re sold separately and each comes in plus sizes for a few bucks more. Weirdly, the site doesn’t seem to have a listing for a non-plus size top, which may mean it’s currently sold out? If so, the site has many, many, many t-shirts you can wear instead.

WandaVision Makeup Kit

Image: Ulta

Entertainment Weekly says this Ulta-exclusive makeup kit contains “a face trio palette, assorted brushes, lipstick, lip gloss, blush, eyeliner, lash kits, and more,” which seems reasonable. However, EW also says the set is only $16 — which seems suspiciously cheap to me, although to be fair I know absolutely nothing about makeup — but you can’t find it anywhere on Ulta’s website at the moment.

Whatever the Hell This Is

Image: Funko

I’m told this is a Funko Soda Figure Scarlet Witch, and it makes me feel like I’m in my own distorted hex reality where these things exist and 15,000 people are supposed to want them. I don’t know why Funko thought putting a weird Scarlet Witch figure in a Scarlet Witch-brand soda can was a good idea, but as you can see, it’ll run you $18 if this is something that appeals to you. The glow-in-the-dark Scarlet Witch is a chase figure, which means a select number of people will randomly get it inside their can, so if you want her chances are you’ll end up with 10 or so regular Wandas first, which makes this thing even more off-putting. You can pre-order it here. Or don’t!