Updates From The Suicide Squad, Space Jam, and More

The Foo Fighters are getting their own horror movie. The Man Who Fell to Earth remake continues to expand its cast. A Court of Thorns and Roses is coming to TV. Plus, what’s to come on Legends of Tomorrow, and Netflix dates the final episodes of Lucifer. Spoilers get!

Untitled Foo Fighters Horror Movie

Bloody-Disgusting reports Dave Grohl and The Foo Fighters have wrapped filming a horror movie for Universal from Hatchet III director, B. J. McDonnell. Promised to include “a bunch” of additional “all-star cameos,” the currently untitled project is said to concern the band becoming demonically possessed while recording their latest album.

Sputnik

According to Deadline, Matt Reeves is producing an English-language remake of last year’s Sputnik with Village Roadshow Pictures and XYZ Films.

History of Evil

Deadline also reports XYZ Films will team with Two & Two Pictures on History of Evil, a horror film written and directed by Iranian-American filmmaker, Bo Mirhosseni, about “a Latinx family on the run from a corrupt state” who take “refuge in a safe house with an evil past – a terrifying last stop on a near-future Underground Railroad.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy

LeBron James, Bugs, Lola Bunny, Tweety, Daffy, Roadrunner, Speedy Gonzalez, and Taz enjoy new Space Jam character posters.

The Suicide Squad

In a new TV spot, Peter Capaldi’s Thinker tells the Squad what they’re doing is “suicide” — with predictable results.

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Clarke Peters has joined the cast of Showtime’s upcoming The Man Who Fell to Earth series as Josiah Falls, “patriarch of the Falls family, father of Justin Falls (Naomie Harris) and a gifted scientist and engineer whose surprising relationship with (Chiwetel) Ejiofor’s alien brings about the next step in human evolution.” [Deadline]

A Court of Thorns and Roses

THR reports Ronald D. Moore is adapting Sarah J. Maas’ best-selling fantasy novel, A Court of Thorns and Roses, into a pilot script for Hulu with “a significant penalty if not greenlit to series.” The series follows “a human 19-year-old huntress, Feyre Archeron, who is brought into the fantastic lands of Prythian after murdering a faerie wolf in the woods.”

Sarah J. Maas also revealed on Instagram she’s been tapped to co-author the script with Ronald D. Moore.

So, it’s official (and thank you, Josh, for accidentally spilling the beans! ????): Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a tv show for Hulu! I’m currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this! Stay tuned for more details!! ???????????? #acotar #acourtofthornsandroses #ronmoore #hulu ##RHYSSSSSSSSSS @disneytvstudios @20thtelevision

Lucifer

According to TV Line, Netflix will release the final ten episodes of Lucifer Season 5 on Friday, May 28.

Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, filming is now underway on “Bored On Board Onboard” — a new episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

Episode 612 “Bored On Board Onboard” now in production. Brought to you by our fearless co-captain @ketomizu and woman-to-watch @leah_lame! Directed by Harry Jierjian. https://t.co/HYkvAWc1Hu — LoT Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) March 22, 2021

