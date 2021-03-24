Updates From Godzilla vs. Kong, Superman & Lois, and More

Danny Trejo is heading to Wolf Mountain. The new Chucky show has tapped a familiar Curse of Chucky star. Peacock’s take of Margaret Atwood’s Maddaddam has recruited the Battlestar reboot’s producer. Plus, what’s next on The Flash and Riverdale. To me, my spoilers!

Wolf Mountain

Deadline reports Danny Trejo has just wrapped filming Wolf Mountain, an upcoming werewolf movie co-starring Saw’s Tobin Bell and Latin singer Malu Trevejo. Directed by David Lipper, the story follows a man “who begins having vivid dreams of his parents’ death. He decides to go back to the spot where they were killed, 20 years ago, accompanied by his brother and his brother’s family. But legend has it there is something mysterious roaming the woods.”

Godzilla vs. Kong

A new international trailer includes additional footage of MechaGodzilla.

Chucky

Entertainment Weekly confirms Fiona Dourif will reprise her Curse of Chucky character, Nica Pierce, in the upcoming Child’s Play TV series at Syfy.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Meanwhile, Deadline reports Chrissie Fit has joined the cast of I Know What You Did Last Summer in a currently undisclosed role.

Maddaddam/Battlestar Galactica

Deadline also has word Mike Lesslie has stepped down from producing the upcoming Battlestar Galactica reboot at Peacock to focus on a television series adapting Margaret Atwood’s Maddaddam — the third book in her post-apocalyptic Oryx & Crake trilogy.

Dead in the Water

According to Bloody-Disgusting, AMC will produce a digital series tying into the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead called Dead in the Water, which will tell the story of “a submarine crew fighting for survival” against underwater zombies.

Cut off from the surface world just as the apocalypse hits, the submarine becomes a nuclear-fuelled walker-filled death trap with no way out.

Debris

Gen Z uses alien technology against boomers in the synopsis for “Supernova” — the April 5 episode of Debris.

When the team investigates a group of teenagers who are using Debris to kill the elderly, Bryan faces increasing pressure from Maddox to get answers out of Finola.

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Cheryl leads the River Vixens in a new clip from “Destroyer” — this week’s episode of Riverdale.

Superman & Lois

Jordan learns his secret origin in the trailer for “Smells Like Teen Spirit” — next week’s episode of Superman & Lois.

The Flash

Finally, the Flash takes on a brand-new supervillain named Psych in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Banner art by Jim Cook