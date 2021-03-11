Updates From George R.R. Martin’s Wild Cards, Mortal Kombat, and More

New Line has set its sights on Chad Stahelski’s new supernatural action movie. The cast of Godzilla vs. Kong picks sides. Netflix’s new vampire series finds its stars. Plus, what’s to come on Superman & Lois. Spoilers, away!

Classified

New Line has won an auction for Classified, director Chad Stahelski’s latest action film described as “Die Hard meets Indiana Jones.” The film is said to be set “inside a top secret government bunker, the kind that ends Raiders of the Lost Ark. That bunker contains relics covertly recovered during World War II, and they turn out to be more powerful and dangerous than ever imagined.” [Deadline]

Mother/Android

Hulu has acquired the streaming rights to Mother/Android, an upcoming sci-fi film starring Chloe Grace Moretz as a woman named Georgia who, “with her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith), goes on a treacherous journey to escape their country, which is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, the couple must face No Man’s Land — a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.” [Deadline]

Godzilla vs. Kong

The cast of Godzilla vs Kong discusses who they’re rooting for in a new featurette.

The Power

In the trailer for The Power, a nurse learns her hospital is haunted at the worst possible time — during a government-imposed blackout in the early months of 1974.

First Kill

Deadline reports Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis have joined the cast of Netflix’s First Kill, a young adult vampire series from executive producer Emma Roberts. The series follows Juliette (Hook) as she makes “her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family.” Lewis will play Calliope, the vampire hunter Juliette unwisely plans to target.

Wild Cards

THR reports the upcoming TV series based on George R.R. Martin’s Wild Cards will now air on Peacock instead of Hulu.

Superman & Lois

Morgan Edge tries to win over Smallville in the trailer for next week’s episode of Superman & Lois, “Haywire.”

