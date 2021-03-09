The News Of Tomorrow, Today

This Video Explores The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Obsession With Daddies

March 10, 2021
Peter Parker and his (not) dad. Image: Marvel Studios
Iron Man, Thanos, Ant-Man, Star-Lord’s weird planet dad. The Marvel Studios movies love, love, love fathers.

In a new video, characters competing within the narrative to take on Tony’s legacy. If it’s even a legacy worth taking on, that is.

The MCU’s daddy issues are pervasive, and Wisecrack does a great job of exploring the surprisingly complex way Spider-Man: Far From Home handles them. Who’s Marvel’s real dad? And could Spider-Man ever age into the role, given he’s allowed to be in the MCU that long? Also, why is the whole thing so patriarchal? All questions certainly worth thinking about.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

