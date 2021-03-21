The News Of Tomorrow, Today

This Tuca & Bertie Season 2 Clip Reminds Us to Go to Therapy

Jill Pantozzi

This Tuca & Bertie Season 2 Clip Reminds Us to Go to Therapy
Oh to be frolicking on the beach... (Screenshot: Cartoon Network/Adult Swim)
Tuca & Bertie is coming back just in time.

The hilarious “bird show” from Lisa Hanawalt is getting ready to fly back into our lives this summer. You may recall, Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) were unceremoniously ripped from us — by Netflix of all sources — after just one season of sex bug-scratching, boob-popping fun (with lots of heart). Thankfully, Adult Swim made the excellent decision to pick up the animated comedy and we have our first look at season two today.

If you’ve not watched season one, I highly recommend it. While the series is smart and funny as hell, it also touches on a lot of serious topics 30-somethings may be going through in their lives — albeit through the lens of anthropomorphic animals. Like, maybe try therapy if you’re feeling like a haunted house no one wants to enter? Ahh, the mortifying ordeal of being known.

Tuca & Bertie will return — to Adult Swim! — summer 2021. Steven Yeun, Richard E. Grant, Nicole Beyer, and Reggie Watts also star.

