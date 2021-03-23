The News Of Tomorrow, Today

This PopSocket Will Help You MacGyver Your Way Out of a Pickle

Andrew Liszewski

This PopSocket Will Help You MacGyver Your Way Out of a Pickle
Image: PopSockets
In a brand synergy no one saw coming, PopSockets is embracing the “tacticool” trend (military-themed gear the armed forces would never actually use) with a new SOG multi-tool PopGrip that finally adds some legitimate functionality to your mostly useless smartphone.

PopSockets’ new PopGrip SOG Multi-Tool Black turns your phone into an actually useful tool. Besides preventing your smartphone from succumbing to the effects of sweaty hands and the relentless pull of gravity, there’s a detachable multi-tool on there too that promises to help you MacGyver your way out of any emergency.

The tiny stainless steel pop-out tool, which could be easily mistaken for a military-grade bread bag clip, can be used as a miniature pry bar with little to no leverage, as a bottle opener, or as a screwdriver when paired with a 4mm or quarter-inch hex bit driver which, like all of us, your pockets are probably perpetually filled with.

You can grab the PopGrip SOG Multi-Tool Black on the PopSockets website for $US25 ($33), but it’s probably a good idea to just stay in bed under the covers until it arrives and you’re finally properly equipped to deal with any emergency life could possibly throw at you.

