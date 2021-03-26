The News Of Tomorrow, Today

This Friday’s Gif Party’s All About Going Back

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Published 45 mins ago: March 27, 2021 at 8:00 am -
Filed to:albums
barry allencompuservedime trapgifio9tgi fridays
This Friday’s Gif Party’s All About Going Back
The Flash running backwards through time. (Gif: Warner Bros.)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Impulsive as the DCEU’s Barry Allen is, it’s surprising that he possesses enough self control to refrain from using those Speedforce powers to run backwards through time itself. But we want to be right here, right now, in this moment: because it’s Friday. And that means gifs.

Though yet another blessed Friday’s already here, if you’ve made it this far, there were likely moments when you very strongly considered what you might do if you had the chance to turn the clock back and do things a little bit differently. Putting all those feelings into words would be a bit too much of an effort for such a nice end to the week, so why don’t you let it all out in GIF form?

We Have to Talk About Justice League’s Hot Dog Moment

We Have to Talk About Justice League’s Hot Dog Moment

For once, the wiener is not a euphemism.

Read more
For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.