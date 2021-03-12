The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Unholy’s Spooky Trailer Asks: What If a Miracle Is Slathered in Evil?

Cheryl Eddy

Published 11 hours ago: March 12, 2021 at 11:40 am -
Hail Mary! Or don't. (Screenshot: Sony)
Sam Raimi is listed among the producers for The Unholy, so that bodes well for this Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring tale of a teenaged girl (Cricket Brown) whose visions of the Virgin Mary bring miracles — but also some verrrry unsettling darkness. It’s certainly an alt-Easter cinematic selection, and its trailer is here.

The Unholy is written and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast, Charlie’s Angels), and is based on James Herbert’s best-selling book Shrine. Alongside Morgan and Brown, the cast also includes Katie Aselton, Cary Elwes, and William Sadler.

The Unholy releases on April 2 in the U.S., which the film’s marketing is all too delighted to remind you is Good Friday. Stay tuned for a local Australian release date.

