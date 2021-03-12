The Oppo Find X3 Pro Has A Huge Camera With An Intense Microscope Lens

Oppo just unveiled its latest flagship phone, the Find X3 Pro. It’s an absolute beast and this is what Australians needs to know about it and small siblings.

Find X3 Pro: She’s extra

Oppo has spent the last few years releasing extremely cool, innovative phones. From pop up shark fin selfie cams to hot little pieces literally named after Onion and Garlic, Oppo doesn’t shy away from being different.

But these phones have also generally had the specs to back them up, and this is once again the case with the Oppo Find X3 Pro. One could perhaps argue that the company has outdone itself this time.

And it’s good timing considering it just overtook Huawei as the number one phone manufacturer in China. One could argue that the U.S. trade ban, and the complications it has brought Huawei, could have had something to do with this. But Oppo has clearly been working hard to shake off its mid-range identity for awhile now.

Here’s how it has done that this time around.

The Find X3 Pro has the latest Snapdragon 888 processor as well as the ability to display a casual one billion colours.

It does this through a 10-bit display. This is a big deal because most modern phones only have 8-bit, which allows for the display of just over 16 million colours.

As for the battery, Oppo is going hard on this again. In addition to the X3 Pro having a 4,500mAh battery it has 65W of fast charging with its proprietary SuperVOOC 2.0 system.

It’s also the first Oppo phone to have wireless charging, bringing it firmly into 2021.

The camera has a what?

As with previous phones in the Find series, the camera is serious business.

In addition to 50MP cameras at the rear (wide and ultra-wide) it also has a 13MP telephoto lens and a 3MP microlens.

Yeah, this thing kinda has a microscope.

If you scroll back up to the header image for this article, you can see it in action. That’s an image of a cloth napkin taken with the microlens and in pretty bad lighting honestly. It was wild.

We also tried it with hair, and you can take a look here. It’s not an ideal environment but you’ll get the idea:

I’m looking forward to messing with this more to see what it can do.

Just the specs, please

If you’re after the cold, hard specs of all three devices, look no further.

As you can see, the numbers against the Find X3 Neo and X3 Lite are still pretty good considering the price points.

Of course, this is all on paper and we still need to actually put all three devices through their paces.

Find X3 Pro Find X3 Neo Find X3 Lite Dimensions 163.6 x 74.0 x 8.26mm, 193g 159.9 x 72.5 x 7.99mm, 184g 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9mm, 184g CPU Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 765G Memory 12GB 12GB 8GB Storage 256GB 256GB 128GB Display 6.7-inch AMOLED, Quad HD+, 120Hz 6.55-inch OLED, 1080p+, 90Hz 6.4-inch OLED, 1080p+, 90Hz Operating System Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Rear Cameras 50MP + 50MP + 13MP + 3MP 50MP + 16MP + 13MP + 2MP 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 32MP 32MP 32MP Network 5G 5G 5G Water Resistance IP68 Battery 4,500mAh 4,500mAh 4,300mAh Colours Gloss Black, Blue Galactic Silver, Starlight Black Starry Black, Astral Blue

Find X3 Pro Australian price and release date

The big boi Find X3 Pro comes in at $1,699, with the Neo costing $1,199. Alternatively, you can opt for the entry-level Find X3 Lite for just $749.

All three devices will be available for pre-order from April 1. We’ll let you know once we hear which telcos will be stocking them.