The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Show Gains Game Of Thrones’ Indira Varma

After sharing the screen with Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal in Westeros, Indira Varma is soon going to be joining him in a galaxy far, far away.

The actress, best known for playing the cunning Ellaria Sand on Game of Thrones, has reportedly been cast in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Disney+ series starring Ewan McGregor as everyone’s favourite Jedi Master turned hermit. Deadline broke the news and Gizmodo has reached out to Lucasfilm for comment or clarification. We’ll update the story if or when we hear back.

Besides Game of Thrones, Varma was on Amazon’s Carnival Row, HBO’s Rome, the Doctor Who spinoff Torchwood, and Ridley Scott’s Exodus: Gods and Kings, among others. There’s no word on whom she could be playing on the show but, one might assume, it’s someone Kenobi meets on Tatooine. The show takes place ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, during which Kenobi was thought to spend a lot of time on the desert planet looking over Luke Skywalker. However, Hayden Christensen is also confirmed to be on the show, reprising his role as Darth Vader so there’s also room for flashbacks.

Deborah Chow, the former Mandalorian director, is running the Obi-Wan show which is expected to start filming in the next few months. If so, based on the other Star Wars shows in the works, is likely to debut either sometime in late 2022 or 2023.