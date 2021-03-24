The Notch Isn’t Going Away, But It Might Be Way Smaller on the iPhone 13

The iPhone’s iconic notch has basically stayed the same since Apple debuted it on the iPhone X back in 2017, but this year things could change as new info suggests the notch is getting shrunk down for the iPhone 13.

Earlier this month, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a research note (via Mac Rumours) claiming that Apple is planning to reduce the size of the iPhone’s Face ID notch. But now MacRumors has obtained a photo of alleged iPhone 13 front glass panels from a Greek repair service showing what a reduced size notch might actually look like. (Note: For legal reasons, we can’t repost the picture here, so check out MacRumor’s post for a better look.)

Kuo previously mentioned that part of Apple’s solution to shrink the notch is to reduce the size and number of components needed to support Face ID. However, the new photo also shows that by consolidating components and moving the iPhone’s earpiece speaker up while merging it with the bezel of the phone, it appears Apple has been able to cut the size of the notch almost in half.

While many probably wish Apple would get rid of the iPhone’s notch entirely, if the alleged photo is accurate, the notch is still in line for a significant size reduction. However, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Apple might shrink the notch, as similar rumours were reported prior to the release of the iPhone 12, and that notch didn’t end up receiving any changes.

On the bright side, other predictions mentioned in Kuo’s note include support for 120Hz VRR displays with LTPO tech on more expensive models of the iPhone 13, along with a new Qualcomm X60 modem for improved 5G performance, and upgraded cameras including expansion of the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s sensor-shift tech to the entire iPhone 13 line.

Furthermore, despite hinting that Apple might actually release a “portless” iPhone in 2021, it seems Kuo has backtracked on that prediction as every new iPhone 13 will feature a traditional Lighting port.

The one thing that seems like it will stay the same is the iPhone’s overall design, with multiple sources claiming Apple will retain the more angular boxy design it introduced last year on the iPhone 12, which itself was a call back to earlier iPhones like the iPhone 4.