The Latest Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Teases a Very Special Guest Star

We already knew that Mechagodzilla would be popping up in Godzilla vs. Kong — check him out in toy form — but the latest teaser hyping the movie’s March 31 bow on HBO Max gives us a glimmer of his robotically glowing orbs…via his archrival Godzilla’s giant peeper. Feast your own eyes and see for yourself:

Neon, underwater battles, lots of monstrous snarling and bellowing, some shots of worried-looking human characters we can’t really be bothered to care about, and…yep, there it is, captured with a lingering pause to make sure we don’t miss it. That arrival should make things interesting for the two “alpha titans” who’ve already got their names in the movie title.

Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theatres and on HBO Max starting March 31.

Godzilla vs. Kong’s Epic First Trailer Launches a Clash of Titans The King of all Kaiju. The King…er, Kong. Only one monarch may rule the monsterverse — and if our first look at Godzilla vs. Kong is any indicator, then it might be our simian pal who manages to eke out an early win. Read more

TK