The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Latest Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Teases a Very Special Guest Star

Cheryl Eddy

Published 22 mins ago: March 21, 2021 at 4:30 am -
Filed to:creative works
english language filmsentertainment culturefilmsgodzillagodzilla filmshboio9kaijuMechagodzillamonsterversezilla
The Latest Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Teases a Very Special Guest Star
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

We already knew that Mechagodzilla would be popping up in Godzilla vs. Kongcheck him out in toy form — but the latest teaser hyping the movie’s March 31 bow on HBO Max gives us a glimmer of his robotically glowing orbs…via his archrival Godzilla’s giant peeper. Feast your own eyes and see for yourself:

Neon, underwater battles, lots of monstrous snarling and bellowing, some shots of worried-looking human characters we can’t really be bothered to care about, and…yep, there it is, captured with a lingering pause to make sure we don’t miss it. That arrival should make things interesting for the two “alpha titans” who’ve already got their names in the movie title.

Godzilla vs. Kong arrives in theatres and on HBO Max starting March 31.

Godzilla vs. Kong’s Epic First Trailer Launches a Clash of Titans

Godzilla vs. Kong’s Epic First Trailer Launches a Clash of Titans

The King of all Kaiju. The King…er, Kong. Only one monarch may rule the monsterverse — and if our first look at Godzilla vs. Kong is any indicator, then it might be our simian pal who manages to eke out an early win.

Read more
TK

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.