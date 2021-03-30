The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Trailer Looks Like a Completely New Show

A few years ago, The Handmaid’s Tale was one of the biggest shows in the world. It was dominating awards shows with its eerily timely tale of a near-future America transformed into a misogynistic, barbaric new society. Since then, though, the show has lost a bit of its public momentum — and many viewers, myself included, have fallen off.

Which is why this new trailer for season four is such a shock.

Season four of The Handmaid’s Tale begins in a few weeks and it does not look like that headline-grabbing show from a few years ago. The show looks more like a post-apocalyptic survival movie with June (Elizabeth Moss) caught in the middle, doing her best to destroy the world that keeps trying to destroy her. This looks intense.

Besides the show’s locations and clothing adding to a whole new look, the other thing that stands out here is that season four seems to be teasing things that viewers have been craving since the start — especially a reunion between June and her long-estranged husband, Luke (O.T. Fagbenle). It also looks like there’ll be a reckoning for Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), the wife of June’s former “commander.” And yet, this isn’t the end. Hulu has already renewed the show for a fifth season.

Here’s the official description for season four. Maybe this is the season that brings more casual fans back. It debuts April 28.