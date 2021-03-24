The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Dark Crystal Will Return…as a Ballet

Germain Lussier

Published 22 mins ago: March 24, 2021 at 11:30 am -
A Dark Crystal ballet? It's coming. (Photo: Henson Company)
If you’re like us, the sting of Netflix not renewing The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance still hurts. For a show to be so magical, so unforgettable, and for it to end so unceremoniously was truly a disappointment. It seems, though, that Thra, Gelflings, and Skeksis will continue on, just in a very unexpected way.

For its 2021-2022 season, the Royal Opera House in London will host an all-new, original ballet called The Dark Crystal: Odyssey. It’s “a new dance work for family audiences, directed and choreographed by Wayne McGregor” which the company describes as a “magical coming-of-age story” that’s “based on Jim Henson’s iconic 1982 film.” Puppets and props for the show will be provided by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop and a spokesperson for Henson confirmed the production is in full association with the Henson Company.

What else do we know? Not much. The Henson spokesperson wasn’t able to provide any additional info and we’ve reached out to the Royal Opera House as well. We’ll update this story if we learn more.

One possible clue, though, is that in the tweet announcing the project, the accompanying artwork seems to feature characters from both the film and the Netflix show. So, maybe it’s some kind of original story linking it all?

In addition, the Royal Opera House website does list some of the creative team behind the production. It includes “artists Brian and Wendy Froud, composer Joel Cadbury, digital designers kontrastmoment, lighting designer Lucy Carter, dramaturg Uzma Hameed,  costume designer Philip Delamore, and face-and-body-artist Alex Box.” According to the site, more info is coming on June 1. We will be waiting.

