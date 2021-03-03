The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Barbarian and the Troll Is the Kid-Friendly Red Sonja With Puppets You Didn’t Know You Needed

Rob Bricken

Published 1 hour ago: March 4, 2021 at 9:50 am -
Filed to:barbarian
brendardos gamesentertainment cultureevanhome computer gamesio9pc gamesrick mortyspencer grammertrollvideo gameszx spectrum games
The Barbarian and the Troll Is the Kid-Friendly Red Sonja With Puppets You Didn’t Know You Needed
Skeleton warriors are no match for Brendar the Barbarian. (Screenshot: Nickelodeon)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Got six minutes? You could do far, far worse than using them to watch this giant preview of The Barbarian and the Troll, a new Nickolodeon series that adds puppetry to the sword-and-sorcery genre. Also, explosions. Lots and lots of explosions.

Brendar, a surly warrior out to rescue her brother from a demon, is the titular barbarian, while Evan the peppy bard is the titular troll who travels with her on this adventure. However, this clip — which is followed by what can only be called an explosive trailer — features the two first meeting when a wizard’s owl and skeleton minions request her presence at their master’s castle. It goes poorly:

As you can tell, there’s a strong Disenchantment vibe here, partially because it’s a comb of classic fantasy and comedy, and also because they both feature a female protagonist with a tiny, happy-go-lucky monster for a sidekick. There’s also a large dose of Rick & Morty in there, specifically because Brendar is voiced by Rick & Morty’s Spencer Grammer, who plays the warrior exactly as if Summer were the one swinging the sword. That’s not a knock on the show, that’s a delight.

As in most puppet entertainment, things get unpleasantly uncanny when a puppets’ legs are shown, such as when she’s delivering a dropkick to a skeletal goon, but otherwise, this show looks like the perfect show to fill that upcoming DuckTales-shaped void in my heart. It’s set to debut on Nickelodeon on April 2.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.